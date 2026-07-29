Kanye Appears To Break The Rules To Expose Bianca Censori In Most Risqué Outfit Since Grammys Scandal

Bianca Censori is back again with her un-Censori effect.
The 31-one-year-old was seen wearing yet another revealing outfit while out with her 49-year-old husband and rapper Kanye West.
Her provocative looks proved once more that subtlety is not part of her equation at all, making viewers ask, “How does this man dress his wife?”
Bianca Censori is back again with her un-Censori effect
Image credits: biancacensori/Instagram
The un-Censori effect was on full display this week after Kanye West shared images on Instagram of himself and his wife Bianca Censori enjoying a night out at DC-10 nightclub in Ibiza.
At first glance, the 31-year-old appeared completely topless.
But upon closer look, it was clear that she was wearing a sheer, barely-there bodysuit that created the illusion of n*d*ty.
Image credits: ye/Instagram
The former architect paired her sheer dress with a pair of thigh-high boots.
Both West and Censori also shared other snaps, in which the latter was seen wearing a plunging black bodysuit with fishnet stockings.
The images appeared to challenge Instagram’s rules on showing skin.
“My breast friends,” Elizabeth Cambage wrote on a picture with a golden star on Censori’s n*pple
Image credits: biancacensori/Instagram
Other party-goers had shared pictures on Instagram, which Censori reshared from her own platform.
In one of the snaps shared by former model Elizabeth Cambage, Censori appeared to have a nip slip, which Cambage covered with a golden star.
“My breast friends,” Cambage wrote on the photo.
Ever since Censori’s relationship with West became public, her evolving style has drawn intense scrutiny
Image credits: ye/Instagram
Since the controversial couple tied the knot in 2022, Censori has not made any public statements, given any interviews, or maintained an active social media presence for long.
Yet, she is often the subject of headlines for her provocative fashion choices. All of this she does while her husband does not bat an eye.
“There appears to be a significant power imbalance, with Kanye West exerting control over her,” human behavior and relationship expert Dr. Patrick Wanis previously told Bored Panda.
Image credits: ye/Instagram
Many have speculated about the extent of her husband’s influence on her and whether he is choreographing her wardrobe choices.
Her first outfit from their night out this week was reminiscent of the mesh dress she wore to the Grammys 2025.
The couple had caused a stir on the 2025 Grammys red carpet, with the Australian-born model putting her body on display.
She wore nothing but a sheer dress and no lingerie, in front of a sea of photographers.
An expert previously said there appears to be a “significant power imbalance” in the couple’s relationship
Image credits: Entertainment Tonight
Later the same night, she walked hand-in-hand with her husband into a Grammy afterparty at L.A.’s Living Room Club.
At the party, there was one awkward moment where Censori was singing along to Adele’s hit song Rolling in the Deep. She seemed like she was grooving to try and gain her husband’s attention.
But the Heartless rapper seemed oblivious to his wife and more interested in his phone.
Image credits: Entertainment Tonight
“Kanye West was focused on his phone screen, completely ignoring her,” Dr. Wanis said.
“He then abruptly took the microphone from her—demonstrating both his power over her and his lack of validation or interest in her or her actions,” he continued.
The celebrity life coach said the moment was a “striking example” of how Censori “does not seem free, confident, or happy in this dynamic.”
“It seems as if we are watching a little girl vying for her father’s attention and validation by trying to perform for him while he completely ignores her and treats her as insignificant and invisible,” he added.
“It seems as if we are watching a little girl vying for her father’s attention,” the expert said
Image credits: Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images
Dr. Wanis pointed out how Censori has never given any public statements addressing concerns about her style or her well-being in the relationship.
“To date, there are no examples where Bianca freely expresses herself beyond rigid, s*xu*lly-objectified poses. There is little visible warmth between her and Kanye, and he frequently walks ahead of her in public, reinforcing the dynamic of his control over her,” Dr. Wanis said.
Milo Yiannopoulos slammed claims about West being the one controlling his wife’s wardrobe
Image credits: biancacensori/Instagram
However, people from the couple’s camp have defended the couple and claimed Censori makes her own fashion choices.
Former right-wing provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos, who has been their on-and-off publicist, said the narrative about the “battered Bianca” is “hysterical and absurd.”
“There is a person controlling what Bianca Censori wears,” Yiannopoulos told the Hollywood Reporter last year. “The name of that person is Bianca Censori.”
“What kind of outfit is this? It looks like you ran outside during an earthquake,” one commented online
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