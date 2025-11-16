Hey Pandas, What’s A Lyric That You Absolutely Love And Why? (Closed)

MORE THAN ONE LYRIC IS OK. ALSO, COULD YOU POST THE SONG AS WELL? Idk what mine is I have too many.
#1
And as we wind on down the road, our shadows taller than our soul. Stairway to Heaven. It’s just powerful.
We are not afraid, to say that love is pain. Joan Jett. Cause its true.
#2
From my favorite Counting Crows Song, St Robinson and His Cadillac Dream…
“And there are people who will say that they knew me so well
I may not go to heaven
I hope you go to hell”
#3
“And since we all came from a woman, got our name from a woman and our game from a woman, I wonder why we take from our women, why we rape our women, do we hate our women?” -keep ya head up, Tupac shakur.
Love this lyrics sm, do I even need to explain why? Lol
#4
Yesterday’s are over my shoulder so I can’t look back for too long. There’s just to much to see waiting in front of me and I know that I just can’t go wrong. Jimmy Buffett- changes in latitude changes in attitude.
#5
“It’s ok to be not ok”
Ok by imagine dragons
Sends a good message
#6
“Life goes on, long after the thrill of living is gone.”
#7
Temporary is my time
Ain’t nothin on this world that’s mine
Except the will I’ve found to carry on
Free is not your right to choose
It’s answering what’s asked of you
To give the love you find until it’s gone.
Avett Brothers, “Ill With Want”
#8
I want to break free – Freddie Mercury “I want to break free from your lies
You’re so self satisfied I don’t need you
I’ve got to break free
God knows, God knows I want to break free.
I’ve fallen in love
I’ve fallen in love for the first time
And this time I know it’s for real
I’ve fallen in love, yeah
God knows, God knows I’ve fallen in love.”
