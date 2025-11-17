The Baby From The ‘Good Luck Charlie’ Meme, Mía Talerico, Celebrates Her First Day Of High School

For those who grew up on the internet, seeing memes all grown up can be a kick. On the other hand, it can be a brutal reminder that we’re getting old faster than we think we are.

If you’ve been online in the past 10 years, chances are that most of you will be familiar with the little girl from Disney Channel’s Good Luck Charlie‘s “I don’t know” meme.

Well, unfortunately for our fragile egos, the star of this meme, Mía Talerico, made quite a splash on Wednesday after posting an Instagram pic announcing her first day of high school.

The star of Good Luck Charlie’s “I don’t know” meme, Mía Talerico, celebrated the first day of high school in a viral post

“Your yearly reminder that you’re getting old. First day of high school!” the caption reads. The photo has already garnered more than 137,000 likes and a plethora of tears from millennials on the brink of their thirties.

“Wait she’s already in high school now? OMG I feel so old right now and I’m only 19,” one comment says. “High school? Where in the world did all the time go?” echoes another.

Talerico has consistently kept fans posted about her education journey, marking each year with a photo on the first day of school, a tradition she’s upheld since her kindergarten days.

From 2010 to 2014, the 14-year-old actress captivated Disney Channel’s audience on Good Luck Charlie, gracing the screen for four seasons, alongside the 2011 movie ‘Good Luck Charlie, It’s Christmas!’

Besides a few ‘good luck’ comments from fans, people swarmed the comment section with cries of feeling a gazillion years old

