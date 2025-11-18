“He Is A Lunatic”: Kanye Allegedly Got Ex-Fixer To “Tail” Bianca Censori When She Traveled Solo

Kanye West is being sued by a man claiming to be his former director of intelligence, who alleges that the rapper owes him money for investigative work.
The man, who is suing anonymously as John Doe, said Ye ordered private investigations into his wife, Bianca Censori, and his former in-laws, the Kardashians, as per court documents obtained by TMZ.
Doe alleges that he began working with the 47-year-old in December 2022, when Ye was planning to run for president of the United States and he was hired to be his campaign manager.
After abandoning his initial plans, he says, Kanye hired him as his “Director of Intelligence.”
His tasks allegedly included hiring private investigators to “tail” Bianca Censori when she traveled alone, including visits to her family in Australia.
Additionally, he claims the Grammy winner hired his services to investigate the Kardashians’ “supposed various criminal links” because Ye believed the family was involved in “sex trafficking.”
The man, who says Kanye caused him “emotional distress,” also claims his work involved handling the rapper’s DNA and “other investigations,” according to TMZ.
Doe alleges his professional relationship with Kanye broke down earlier this year.
In May 2024, Ye supposedly began exhibiting erratic behavior resulting from nitrous oxide use after having titanium grills put on his teeth.
The man says Ye began firing multiple top employees from his Yeezy fashion brand during that time.
Their working relationship officially came to an end after Doe shared complaints from a worker at the Donda Academy—an unaccredited Christian private school Kanye founded in 2022—who alleged that children had been abused at the institution, according to the lawsuit.
The Georgia-born artist reportedly became furious, “yelling and cursing” at Doe while threatening him with “great bodily harm.”
Doe is now seeking an unspecified amount in damages.
Kanye and Bianca got married in a private ceremony in 2022
Kanye West married Bianca Censori, a model and architect who works for his Yeezy brand, in a private ceremony in 2022.
Though rumors of an alleged divorce surfaced earlier this week, the pair was spotted on a shopping spree at a mall in Tokyo, Japan, last Tuesday (October 8).
Kanye was previously married to reality star Kim Kardashian from 2014 to 2022, with whom he shares four children: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.
Bored Panda has contacted Kanye West’s representatives for comment.
