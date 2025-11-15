My 30 Magical Paintings On Wood That Are Inspired By Forests

by

My name is Anna, I’m a forest lover, artist, jewelry maker, graduate forestry. My adventure with painting on wood started after college, while I was working in the woods. Then I decided to combine artistic passion with this wonderful, natural material. Recently I started to design unique forest jewelry.

I am inspired by the nature, universe, forests and wild places. The moon, the changing times of the day and the year, and childhood memories, fairy tales and legends.

More info: Etsy

#1

My 30 Magical Paintings On Wood That Are Inspired By Forests

Image source: ForestDesignArt

#2

My 30 Magical Paintings On Wood That Are Inspired By Forests

Image source: ForestDesignArt

#3

My 30 Magical Paintings On Wood That Are Inspired By Forests

Image source: ForestDesignArt

#4

My 30 Magical Paintings On Wood That Are Inspired By Forests

Image source: ForestDesignArt

#5

My 30 Magical Paintings On Wood That Are Inspired By Forests

Image source: ForestDesignArt

#6

My 30 Magical Paintings On Wood That Are Inspired By Forests

Image source: ForestDesignArt

#7

My 30 Magical Paintings On Wood That Are Inspired By Forests

Image source: ForestDesignArt

#8

My 30 Magical Paintings On Wood That Are Inspired By Forests

Image source: ForestDesignArt

#9

My 30 Magical Paintings On Wood That Are Inspired By Forests

Image source: ForestDesignArt

#10

My 30 Magical Paintings On Wood That Are Inspired By Forests

Image source: ForestDesignArt

#11

My 30 Magical Paintings On Wood That Are Inspired By Forests

Image source: ForestDesignArt

#12

My 30 Magical Paintings On Wood That Are Inspired By Forests

Image source: ForestDesignArt

#13

My 30 Magical Paintings On Wood That Are Inspired By Forests

Image source: ForestDesignArt

#14

My 30 Magical Paintings On Wood That Are Inspired By Forests

Image source: ForestDesignArt

#15

My 30 Magical Paintings On Wood That Are Inspired By Forests

Image source: ForestDesignArt

#16

My 30 Magical Paintings On Wood That Are Inspired By Forests

Image source: ForestDesignArt

#17

My 30 Magical Paintings On Wood That Are Inspired By Forests

Image source: ForestDesignArt

#18

My 30 Magical Paintings On Wood That Are Inspired By Forests

Image source: ForestDesignArt

#19

My 30 Magical Paintings On Wood That Are Inspired By Forests

Image source: ForestDesignArt

#20

My 30 Magical Paintings On Wood That Are Inspired By Forests

Image source: ForestDesignArt

#21

My 30 Magical Paintings On Wood That Are Inspired By Forests

Image source: ForestDesignArt

#22

My 30 Magical Paintings On Wood That Are Inspired By Forests

Image source: ForestDesignArt

#23

My 30 Magical Paintings On Wood That Are Inspired By Forests

Image source: ForestDesignArt

#24

My 30 Magical Paintings On Wood That Are Inspired By Forests

Image source: ForestDesignArt

#25

My 30 Magical Paintings On Wood That Are Inspired By Forests

Image source: ForestDesignArt

#26

My 30 Magical Paintings On Wood That Are Inspired By Forests

Image source: ForestDesignArt

#27

My 30 Magical Paintings On Wood That Are Inspired By Forests

Image source: ForestDesignArt

#28

My 30 Magical Paintings On Wood That Are Inspired By Forests

Image source: ForestDesignArt

#29

My 30 Magical Paintings On Wood That Are Inspired By Forests

Image source: ForestDesignArt

#30

My 30 Magical Paintings On Wood That Are Inspired By Forests

Image source: ForestDesignArt

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Woman Decides To ‘Record’ The Things She’s Discovering, Starts A Journal To Illustrate The Natural World
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
This Guy Inserts Pop Culture Characters Into Old Thrift Store Paintings
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Team Of Scientists Discovered 140 Huge Mysterious Drawings In Peru
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Artist Makes Intricate Tree Sculptures By Twisting Single Strands Of Wire
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
‘Has Your House Been Ruined By A Home Improvement Show?’: Watch This Hilarious Sketch About These Reality Shows
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
“I’ve Been Making Dresses From Wrapping Paper After The Holidays For A Few Years”
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.