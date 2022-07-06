Home
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Justin Young

On the surface, finding love seems like it should be an easy thing to do. In reality, though, it can feel like a never-ending challenge. As a result, people often resort to creative ways to find the perfect partner, and reality dating shows are one of those options. That being said, Justin Young is ready to risk it all in the name of love, and he’ll be doing it in front of the world as a contestant on season 19 of The Bachelorette. As one of more than 30 men who will be part of the show, Justin is going to be up against some pretty fierce competition, but that isn’t going to stop I’m from putting it all out there. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Justin Young.

1. He Has An Identical Twin

If you tune into The Bachelorette and start feeling like you’re seeing double, that’s because technically, you will be. Justin has an identical twin brother named Joey who is also going to be on the show. Two brothers competing in this setting is a little unusual, but it’ll probably make for good TV.

2. He’s From Connecticut

Connecticut is one of those states that can be easy to forget about if you aren’t from there or know someone who is. However, as someone who comes from Connecticut, I always love moments where my state gets a little bit of attention. Justin was born and raised in Brookfield, CT but he is currently based in New York City.

3. He Is Only 24

Age is always a hot topic on The Bachelorette, and this season is no exception. There is more than a 10-year age difference between the men on the show and Justin is one of the youngest guys. As a result, some people are already speculating that he isn’t really looking for a serious relationship. Some speculate that he and his brother are simply using the show as a way to promote themselves.

4. He’s a Lakers Fan

Despite being born and raised in Connecticut, it appears that his sports loyalties are to the West Coast. According to his bio for the show, Justin is a Lakers fan. Some people might find this a little unusual, but since Connecticut only has one professional sports team (the Connecticut Suns) there aren’t many local options.

5. He Likes to Stay Active

Justin has always been the kind of person who likes to keep himself in good shape. When he and his brother were younger they played basketball. While his days of competitive sports seem to be a thing of the past, Justin still likes to get a good workout in whenever he can.

6. He Enjoys Spending Time Outdoors

When the weather is nice, you can usually find Justin outside making the most of it. He enjoys spending time out in nature and doing things like hanging out at the beach or going for hikes. Luckily for him, both CT and New York have no shortage of natural beauty.

7. He’s Family Oriented

At the moment, we don’t have a lot of details about Justin’s family but we do know that he is the kind of person who really cherishes the bonds he has with his loved ones. This is a quality that Rachel and/or Gabby will likely find very attractive. We weren’t able to find any information on whether he hopes to have a family of his own.

8. He Loves to Hit the Club

Justin likes to have a good time, and that includes partying. He really enjoys the New York City nightlife and takes advantage of it as often as he can. According to a fan forum, Justin and his brother are actually club promoters in New York City. This could potentially be a red flag from a dating standpoint because it could suggest that he isn’t really ready to settle down.

9. He Wants a Woman Who Can Be Vulnerable

Justin’s Bachelorette bio reveals that he is looking for a relationship where he can open up, and he wants a partner who is willing to do the same. Without that level of vulnerability, Justin probably won’t be interested for long. That said, opening up on national TV is probably a little challenging.

10. He Doesn’t Have Any Previous TV Experience

On each season of The Bachelorette, there are always a few people who come to the show with previous on-screen experience. Justin isn’t one of those people, though. From what we can tell, he has never been a part of any other TV show and there’s nothing to suggest he’s ever tried to be.

About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.

