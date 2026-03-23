Jude Law’s Scandalous Romantic History Surfaces Amid Chappell Roan Security Guard Controversy

Fans rallying around Chappell Roan amid the fallout over the alleged treatment of Jude Law’s 11-year-old daughter are now dragging up the actor’s long romantic history in what appears to be an attempt to blunt the damage to the singer.
The fresh round of scrutiny comes after Roan was hit with intense backlash over claims that a security guard associated with her aggressively confronted Ada Law at a luxury hotel in São Paulo on March 21, leaving the child, according to her family, deeply upset.
As the outrage spread, some of Roan’s defenders have tried to paint Jude Law himself as morally compromised by resurfacing his past affairs, as well as his children with different women.
“The funniest thing about this whole debacle is how it brought Jude Law’s baby mama history to public awareness,” a viral post read.
Chappell Roan’s fans have brought Jude Law’s romantic history forward as backlash over his daughter’s treatment continues
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The controversy began when Brazilian footballer Jorginho Frello, who is married to Catherine Harding, the mother of one of Jude Law’s daughters, accused Roan’s security of mistreating the 11-year-old girl during breakfast at the hotel where both parties were staying ahead of Lollapalooza Brasil.
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According to Jorginho, Ada did not approach the singer or invade her space. He said she “simply walked past the singer’s table, looked to confirm it was her, smiled, and went back to sit with her mum.”
He then alleged that “a large security guard came over and began speaking in an extremely aggressive manner… saying that she shouldn’t allow my daughter to ‘disrespect’ or ‘harass’ other people.”
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The footballer said the encounter had a serious effect on the child, writing that his stepdaughter was “extremely shaken and cried a lot.”
Jorginho, who previously played for Chelsea and Arsenal, addressed the singer directly, writing, “Without your fans, you would be nothing. And to the fans, she does not deserve your affection.”
Jude Law has 7 children with 4 different women, as well as one confirmed case of infidelity
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“Dude literally wouldn’t recognize fidelity if it offered him his hairline back,” a user wrote. “He’s for the streets.”
In 1997, Law married actress Sadie Frost, whom he had met on the set of Shopping. They had three children together, including Rafferty and Iris, before divorcing on October 29, 2003.
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That relationship imploded publicly after Law issued an apology to Miller on July 8, 2005, for having an affair with his children’s nanny. He and Miller ended their relationship in November 2006.
While filming Alfie in late 2003, he began a relationship with co-star Sienna Miller and became engaged to her in 2004.
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In 2008, he had a brief relationship with American model Samantha Burke, who gave birth to his fourth child in 2009.
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In 2015, Law and Irish singer Catherine Harding welcomed a daughter, his fifth child. Harding is now married to Jorginho Frello.
Law then married psychologist Phillipa Coan in 2019. They welcomed their first child together, his sixth, in 2020, and their second, his seventh, in 2023.
Roan later denied that she had any role in what happened and apologized to the family
In a video posted to Instagram, she said, “I’m just going to tell my half of the story of what happened today with a mother and child who were involved with a security guard who is not my personal security.”
The singer insisted she “didn’t even see a woman and a child,” and denied having asked the security guard to go up and talk to the mother and child.
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Roan also apologized for the family’s distress, saying, “I do not hate people who are fans of my music. I do not hate children, that is crazy.
“I’m sorry to the mother and child… if you felt uncomfortable, that makes me really sad. You did not deserve that.”
Despite the apology, the backlash continued.
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Rio de Janeiro mayor Eduardo Cavaliere then announced that, as long as he remained in office, Roan would not be invited to perform at Todo Mundo no Rio, the city-backed Copacabana Beach music showcase that has previously hosted names like Madonna and Lady Gaga.
“As long as I’m in charge of our city — this young lady Chappell Roan will never perform at Todo Mundo no Rio!” he wrote, inviting Ada Law to attend the festival as a guest of honor when Shakira headlines in May.
Catherine Harding later gave her own account and challenged parts of Roan’s explanation
Speaking in an Instagram Reel after receiving “so many messages” about the ordeal, Harding said the man involved was not hotel staff, as some had assumed from Roan’s version of events.
“He looks after artists,” she said.
“Now I don’t know if he’s her personal security guard but he was with her, so that is all I know, did she send him to do it? again, I don’t know, I would like to hope not,” she added.
“But at the same time you have a responsibility when you are a celebrity that the people who work for you and act on your behalf are acting on your behalf.”
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She then questioned whether the guard would have acted that way without some level of approval, adding that if he had not been authorized, it would still reflect a serious issue, as he was representing the singer in a way that could damage her image.
According to Harding, the man then came to their table and told her daughter she was badly educated and should respect people’s privacy.
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Harding then pushed back, saying, “Well, if this is the case that she doesn’t even want people to look at her, she is very welcome to eat breakfast in her room because this here is a public area and I am a paying guest as well as her.”
“So if I want to walk past someone’s table and look at them, I have every right to do so. I am not approaching her. I’m not doing anything to make her feel intimidated or nothing.”
Netizens defended the mother, believing Roan herself was the one who instructed the guard to act
“No security guard yells at people for no reason,” a reader wrote. “They do what they’re told. They follow orders from whoever is paying them.”
Another person, pointing to separate footage of Roan reacting to someone filming her, wrote, “There’s a video of Chappell walking through a crowd when she spots the person filming her she points it out to her bodyguard who then starts yelling at and walking towards this person.
“She definitely sent her bodyguard over.”
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The debate also revived older criticism around Roan’s repeated comments about fan boundaries.
As her fame grew in 2024, she publicly condemned behavior she described as invasive, saying, “I don’t care that ab*se and harassment, stalking, whatever, is a normal thing to do to people who are famous.”
“It’s weird how people think that you know a person because you see them online and you listen to the art they make,” she added.
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In another message, she wrote, “Women don’t owe you s***,” while explaining that she had dealt with “too many nonconsensual physical and social interactions.” She also said, “I just want to be outside, giggle with friends, go to the movie theater, and feel safe.”
Earlier this month, she again went viral after confronting photographers and fans outside a restaurant.
“I’m just trying to go to dinner, and I’ve asked these people several times to get away from me,” she said. “These are all the people that are completely disregarding all of my boundaries.”
“Avid cheater.” Roan’s fans debated Law’s relationships on social media
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