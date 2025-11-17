I Explored The Beauty Of Earth And Captured The Most Beautiful Landscapes Of China (20 New Pics)

by

Earth is a canvas, and nature is the artist that creates masterpieces on it. The unique beauty of our planet is a sight to behold. My name is Florian Delalee and I have captured the stunning landscapes of China through my lens. My aerial photography series called “Beauty of the Earth” showcases the unique bird-view angle of nature’s creations.

I am a French industrial project manager passionate about photography and travel who has traveled to China and Asia over the last decade during my free time capturing the beauty of nature off the beaten path through my lens. From the snow-capped peaks of the Himalayas to the lush green forests of Guilin and the desert in Inner Mongolia. My aerial photography series “Beauty of the Earth” focuses on the natural landscapes of China. I have captured the stunning beauty of China’s countryside, mountains, rivers, and lakes from a unique perspective. My photographs showcase the intricate details patterns and vastness and power of nature’s creations.

If you would like to see more of my Bored Panda posts, you can click here, here, or here.

More info: behance.net | Instagram | floriandelalee.com

#1 Yuanyang, Yunnan

I Explored The Beauty Of Earth And Captured The Most Beautiful Landscapes Of China (20 New Pics)

#2 Gansu, Gannan

I Explored The Beauty Of Earth And Captured The Most Beautiful Landscapes Of China (20 New Pics)

#3 Longji, Guangxi

I Explored The Beauty Of Earth And Captured The Most Beautiful Landscapes Of China (20 New Pics)

#4 Kanas, Xinjiang

I Explored The Beauty Of Earth And Captured The Most Beautiful Landscapes Of China (20 New Pics)

#5 Badain Jaran, Inner Mongolia 

I Explored The Beauty Of Earth And Captured The Most Beautiful Landscapes Of China (20 New Pics)

#6 Rainbow Mountain, Gansu

I Explored The Beauty Of Earth And Captured The Most Beautiful Landscapes Of China (20 New Pics)

#7 Zhangye, Gansu

I Explored The Beauty Of Earth And Captured The Most Beautiful Landscapes Of China (20 New Pics)

#8 Karamay, Xinjiang

I Explored The Beauty Of Earth And Captured The Most Beautiful Landscapes Of China (20 New Pics)

#9 Litang, Sichuan

I Explored The Beauty Of Earth And Captured The Most Beautiful Landscapes Of China (20 New Pics)

#10 Kanas, Xinjiang

I Explored The Beauty Of Earth And Captured The Most Beautiful Landscapes Of China (20 New Pics)

#11 Hemu, Xinjiang

I Explored The Beauty Of Earth And Captured The Most Beautiful Landscapes Of China (20 New Pics)

#12 Karamay, Xinjiang

I Explored The Beauty Of Earth And Captured The Most Beautiful Landscapes Of China (20 New Pics)

#13 Badain Jaran, Inner Mongolia 

I Explored The Beauty Of Earth And Captured The Most Beautiful Landscapes Of China (20 New Pics)

#14 Anhui Countryside

I Explored The Beauty Of Earth And Captured The Most Beautiful Landscapes Of China (20 New Pics)

#15 Zhangye, Gansu

I Explored The Beauty Of Earth And Captured The Most Beautiful Landscapes Of China (20 New Pics)

#16 Badain Jaran, Inner Mongolia

I Explored The Beauty Of Earth And Captured The Most Beautiful Landscapes Of China (20 New Pics)

#17 Badain Jaran, Inner Mongolia

I Explored The Beauty Of Earth And Captured The Most Beautiful Landscapes Of China (20 New Pics)

#18 Flaming Mountain, Xinjiang

I Explored The Beauty Of Earth And Captured The Most Beautiful Landscapes Of China (20 New Pics)

#19 Longji , Guangxi

I Explored The Beauty Of Earth And Captured The Most Beautiful Landscapes Of China (20 New Pics)

#20 Urho, Xinjiang 

I Explored The Beauty Of Earth And Captured The Most Beautiful Landscapes Of China (20 New Pics)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
40 Funny Posts Of People Grasping The Reality That They’re Old Now, As Shared On This Online Group
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Who Will Ben McKenzie Be After Gotham is Over?
3 min read
Apr, 4, 2019
Economist Is Disgusted By These CEOs Who Brag About Their High Prices While Blaming Inflation, Exposes Them On Twitter
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
We Quit Our Corporate Jobs To Travel The World Together
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
I Love To Paint From My Imagination, And To Create Ethereal Magical Paintings
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Do The Married to Medicine Husbands Get Paid?
3 min read
Jul, 26, 2020
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.