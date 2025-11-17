Hey Pandas, What Is Something That Makes You 1 In A Million?

Everybody has their unique quirks. Whether it be a rare allergy or an extra finger, everyone has something.
#1
I speak Finnish. Im half English half Finnish. Im missing a muscle in my back. I have the only known puggle(pug beagle mix) in Finland. I have been operated on without anesthesia like a barbarian.
#2
Not sure if this is actually one in a million, but I exist (despite my parents having issues with having a kid)
#3
I have MASSIVE eyelashes
#4
I have naturally blonde hair (second rarest hair color I believe?)
And I can fold my tongue
#5
hyperhydrosis.
sweat problem
its not fun
:(
#6
just looked it up, the Pokemon i caught was 1 in 89477120
#7
This one isn’t me, but my sister breaks out every time she is exposed to the cold. Not the disease, but temperatures lower than 50 degrees Fahrenheit, or 10 degrees Celsius.
#8
I can bend over backward and then walk my hands towards my legs till my head has passed my feet and I can hug my feet
I can also twist both arms a full 360
#9
I pointed out something Matpat missed in a GTLive stream. Yesterday. TECHNICALLY, Dawko noticed it in his vid, BUTT I commented it on Matpat’s.
#10
Not one in a million but I’m ambidextrous and I’m a twin
#11
I have three rows of eyelashes.
#12
I can whistle though my tongue. Everyone thinks I’m humming but I swear I’m blowing air though it and it just makes noise. I can also play three instruments, one of them being oboe, which is said to be one of the hardest woodwind instruments to learn. I can put my legs behind my head. This is one in two million but I identify with the LGBTQ+ community.
#13
While playing Pokemon Ultra Moon, I caught a shiny bunneary, who then caught pokerus
1 in 4096 for the shiny
1 in 21,845 for the pokerus
pretty rare
#14
I got top 1 on a guitar hero arcade once.
#15
I can make all my fingers flat against my palm without it hurting
I can use my thumb to touch the same hand’s wrist
#16
My eyes is a big mix of colors. On the innermost of my iris, it is dehydrated-p**s-orange, and then it is healthy-p**s-yellow, after that it is a bone white color, and then it transfers into a light blue color, and then it turns into two different colors: lightish blue, and a greyish-blue. I also have multiple disorders that are very uncommon for my age, like severe sleep apnea and hearing loss. I also have ADD. I also can do this weird sound with my throat. It sounds like a mix between a fart and a dying frog.
#17
My mom, twin sister, adopted brother, and I were all born on the eighteenth of a month. My parents are four years apart and I’m four years apart from my bro
#18
Hmm. I guess the only thing I got is I can make smoke with my mouth without the use of devices or fire. (A little poof not like a dragon)
#19
i’m ambidextrous and can play 5 different instruments! (learning 2 currently)
#20
I am highly talented in both artistry and the sciences.
#21
I have lived through 2 major Traumatic Brain Injuries, both causing a fractured skull, both from motor vehicle accidents and being thrown from the vehicle, both in June, the month of my birth, the first 2 weeks before my birthday, the second 2 days before my birthday. The second happened on the anniversary 17 years later that I walked out of the hospital from the first. I can walk, drive, read, spell, cook, etc., etc. just fine. I also have extremely blonde hair, having 18 siblings with only 1 brother that is also blonde. I can fold my tongue in half, and have identical twin brothers married to identical twin sisters.
#22
I only found out recently that most people don’t have the ability to unfocus their vision deliberately. I always thought everyone could. It’s a completely useless ability but I thought it was interesting
#23
12 years ago i was diagnosed with two different tumor types, both testicular cancer, on the same testy. Chances for that are ridiculously low. Yay me i guess. (Did beat the f****r, too)
#24
Whats rare with me is just how much i have going on. Here we go 😀: Cut my head open 3 times. Got Bell’s palsy and Lyme disease. Have Psoriasis. Not that rare but I’m a left. Also I happen to be someone who is trying to become a better person, which is sadly not something I have seen often.
#25
I speak 3 languages, while not all that unique, two are languages I’ve known since I was a child (my native language and English) and one I’m still in the process of learning. My thoughts are split into different languages though. I cannot do calculations in my mind if they’re not in English (English speaking school is to blame). Work related, I’ll think in my third language. Family related, I’ll think in my native language. Thinking of the past, it’s split depending on the country I lived in at the time. Random thoughts – English. I can go on…
#26
As far as I know, nobody else has my name (have looked into it to the best of my abilities more than once). My first name is fairly common, but my middle name is my parents own play on a family name, and my last name is a mistake made by immigration officers, and it stuck, so…there’s only my name.
#27
I can bend my legs so that my foot is upside down touching my hip and rib cage.
I can also voluntarily shake my eyes very fast which is called voluntary nystagmus, and only 5-8% of the population can do that. (Which is 400 million to 480 million people that can do that).
#28
I can Shake my eyeballs super fast.
#29
I have an IQ of 143. before anyone goes woah or something, I also do incredibly stupid s**t.
#30
my right ring finger is slightly crooked
#31
I have a poo in my pants!
