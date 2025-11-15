Hey Pandas, How Many Of You Use Tumblr?

by

My friend thinks that no one uses tumblr so I’ll send her this (as long as it actually gets a response lol)

#1

What’s tumblr?

#2

Ok no one likes tumblr 😂. I sent her this post I guess she wins

#3

ew tumblr

#4

Never used tumblr, though I’ve heard of it. Is it similar to Bored Panda? I feel like it is, from what I’ve heard of it.

#5

Love Tumblr! Anyone can follow me or check out my blog if you’d like: @dimelolola

#6

I do!!!! i love all the fandom artwork and funny stories :D

#7

No

#8

I don’t even know what it is… something like BP or FB ?

#9

yes and I like it.

#10

Me! I actually have multiple tumblr blogs!

#11

I used Tumblr for a while in hopes of finding support and maybe meet a friend in my “community” – it was unfortunately just filled with people who didn’t care or were “too cool” to interact on the simplest level. If you don’t know about anime or stuff like that you’re out of luck. I’m not blaming the platform, but it’s definitely not for me.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Brazilian Tropical Soul: Embroidered Pictures With Beads And Sequins In New Series By Aline Brant.
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Exes Share Their Most Chaotic Breakup Stories That Sound Straight Out Of A Movie
3 min read
Oct, 15, 2025
I Show The Importance Of Perspective In Aerial Photography With These 20 Comparisons
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
2020 is Looking An Awful Lot Like Black Mirror Season 6
3 min read
Jun, 6, 2020
The Big Bang Theory 4.13 “The Love Car Displacement” Review
3 min read
Jan, 21, 2011
Hey Pandas, What Would Shock People From Today If They Traveled Back To The 1990s?
3 min read
Aug, 30, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.