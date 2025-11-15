Hey Pandas, How Many Of You Use Tumblr?

My friend thinks that no one uses tumblr so I’ll send her this (as long as it actually gets a response lol)
#1
What’s tumblr?
#2
Ok no one likes tumblr 😂. I sent her this post I guess she wins
#3
ew tumblr
#4
Never used tumblr, though I’ve heard of it. Is it similar to Bored Panda? I feel like it is, from what I’ve heard of it.
#5
Love Tumblr! Anyone can follow me or check out my blog if you’d like: @dimelolola
#6
I do!!!! i love all the fandom artwork and funny stories :D
#7
No
#8
I don’t even know what it is… something like BP or FB ?
#9
yes and I like it.
#10
Me! I actually have multiple tumblr blogs!
#11
I used Tumblr for a while in hopes of finding support and maybe meet a friend in my “community” – it was unfortunately just filled with people who didn’t care or were “too cool” to interact on the simplest level. If you don’t know about anime or stuff like that you’re out of luck. I’m not blaming the platform, but it’s definitely not for me.
