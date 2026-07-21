Josh Hartnett: Bio And Career Highlights

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Josh Hartnett: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Josh Hartnett

July 21, 1978

Saint Paul, Minnesota, US

48 Years Old

Cancer

Josh Hartnett: Bio And Career Highlights

Who Is Josh Hartnett?

Joshua Daniel Hartnett is an American actor known for his compelling presence and versatile film choices. He often imbues his characters with a thoughtful intensity.

He first gained widespread public attention starring in the horror hit Halloween H20: 20 Years Later. His strong performance cemented his status as a captivating young talent.

Early Life and Education

His early years were shaped by family in Saint Paul, Minnesota, where Joshua Hartnett was raised by his father, Daniel Thomas Hartnett, and stepmother, Molly. He has three younger siblings.

Hartnett attended Nativity Of Our Lord Catholic School before Minneapolis South High School, where a knee injury ended his football career. This led him to youth theater, sparking an early interest in acting.

Notable Relationships

A string of high-profile romances has marked Joshua Hartnett’s personal life, most notably with actress Scarlett Johansson. He has since maintained a private relationship with English actress Tamsin Egerton, with whom he married in 2021.

Hartnett shares four children with Egerton, with whom he resides in southeast England. He remains highly protective of his family’s privacy.

Career Highlights

Joshua Hartnett’s filmography features a diverse range of starring roles, including the war epic Pearl Harbor, which grossed over $449 million globally. He also delivered a powerful performance in Ridley Scott’s Oscar-winning Black Hawk Down.

Beyond acting, Hartnett has ventured into production, co-founding Roulette Productions. He also uses his platform for social impact, supporting environmental causes and various charities.

Signature Quote

“I know what it’s like to be in that whole world. I was up there for a couple of years, and it was uncomfortable.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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