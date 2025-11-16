Hey Pandas, What Was The Most Gen Z Thing You’ve Ever Heard?

Or seen on Instagram.
#1
Not a boomer myself though I feel gen z thinks anyone over 30 is, but when their only retort to something legitimate is “ok boomer”.
#2
Someone said “German” was a gendered word :0
#3
Bored panda.
#4
The most Gen Z thing I ever heard was “Gen Z”. I once heard “Genie”, but wasn’t even close.
#5
Anything posted to social media about politics. Gen-Z has earned a bad rap for extending the divisive pendulum cycle of radical/reactionary ideologies and then hiding behind platitudes and platforms instead of taking the risk to their social standing by offering up original solutions and ideas. (I said “extending” because it was a cycle that began long before them with Boomers, Gen-X, Gen-Y and Millenials all having a hand as well.)
#6
#7
That time I was walking past a Starbucks and saw a group of VSCO girls walk out with their drinks; one of them took out the straw, threw it away, and put in their own reusable straw. Then proceeded to take a picture of it.
No hate to them or their style, making it popular to look after the environment is great and even if a lot of it is shallow, performative activism, it can still help. A lot of what gen z is blamed for isn’t specific to this generation. It’s because we’re mostly teenagers and young adults with underdeveloped brains and not enough lived experience. I’m hoping when we mature we’ll have even greater political power and lead movements to make a lot of progress.
#8
Got a list actually so I’ll just name the ones I can think of:
Sus/sussy, yeet, slay, no cap, snatched, bet, drip/drippy/dripped out, skrrt, okurr, low-key high-key, slaps, simp, bussin, vibing/vibes/its a vibe, okay boomer, cancelled, sksksk (the VSCO girl sound), girlboss, another day another slay, yass, and thicc.
That’s all I could think of right now! (I’m gen z so I hear a lot of this).
#9
#10
i have no idea what gen z is.
