Shelter Brings Senior Cats To Seniors In Nursing Homes So They Can Comfort Each Other

by

The Ohio Alleycat Resource shelter visits nursing homes to bring senior cats and seniors together. Bored Panda reached out to Jordan Umerley, a graphic designer and dedicated volunteer at the shelter, to tell us more about this beautiful initiative called Pet Adoptions for Loving Seniors (PALS).

“In the last year, our PALS program has gone to several area retirement communities with our cats,” Umerley told Bored Panda. “We take older cats (7 years +). Many residents cannot have pets now, so the chance to cuddle a chilled out kitty is great for them. We also invite the residents to come and visit our shelter. It really is fun and a good chance to get the cats socialized.

“The seniors love telling stories about their past pets, and ask us to take pictures of them with the cats to send to their children and grandchildren.” The cats enjoy these visits, too! “Most senior cats just want to eat, sleep, be cuddled and loved. Having them visit retirement and nursing home communities is a great way for the cats to socialize outside of the shelter and bring joy to the seniors.”

More info: ohioalleycat.orgFacebook

The Ohio Alleycat Resource shelter visits nursing homes with senior cats to bring joy to the elderly

“Many residents cannot have pets now, so the chance to cuddle a chilled out kitty is great for them”

“The seniors love telling stories about their past pets, and ask us to take pictures of them with the cats”

The cats enjoy these visits, too!

“Most senior cats just want to eat, sleep, be cuddled and loved”

“Having them visit retirement and nursing home communities is a great way for the cats to socialize outside of the shelter and bring joy to the seniors”

Thank you, Jordan Umerley, for talking to Bored Panda about this beautiful initiative!

