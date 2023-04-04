Right off the bat, it’s important to note that the Jon Snow-centred Game of Thrones spin-off series has the potential to help fans heal from the Season 8 crisis. Kit Harington is set to reprise his role as Jon Snow, and the show will kick off in the aftermath of Daenarys’ death, Bran’s crowning, and Jon’s exile. Amongst numerous fails in the GOT season 8 finale, the sharp twist in Jon Snow’s narrative was one of the most infuriating to fans.
Jn Snow was revealed to be the Prince that was promised, only to have that prophesy lead to nowhere for now. Reviving his character places a heavy burden on the writers to give him the journey and ending he truly deserves. Conversations around the show have left fans speculating if the new series will just continue in the direction of the botched storyline. Based on the success of House of the Dragon, perhaps it could be the redemption Game OfThrones fans crave.
How The Jon Snow Sequel Can Fix Game Of Thrones
After the big reveal that Jon Snow is, in fact, Aegon Targaryen, it was expected that he would rule the seven kingdoms eventually. Although Jon made it clear that he wasn’t interested in the title, fans everywhere wanted that for him. First of all, his selflessness was the best remedy for the greedy politics played out by ruthless Westerosi royals. The best thing this sequel could do to rekindle Game of Thrones’ prestige is to get rid of Bran and put Snow on the iron throne. Of course, for some, dethroning Bran may seem too far-fetched. However, there are other routes the story can take.
For one, the Jon Snow sequel should embrace the ‘King Beyond the Wall’ narrative. After all, the kingdoms up north have definitely not been explored to their fullest. Though it’s now clear how the White Walkers came to be, the origins of the children of the forest, among other things, are a mystery. There’s still a lot to be explored there. Placing Jon Snow at the forefront of those revelations would revive the show’s credibility.
What We Know About The Jon Snow Spin-Off Series
There isn’t much revealed about the upcoming Harington-led show. However, author George R.R. Martin has stated that the working title is Snow. Harington also mentioned that the show will likely begin with Jon Snow battling melancholic moods from the events of Season 8. So, the story will probably start out with him trying to overcome the burden of his guilt. The showrunners, writers, or cast of the Jon Snow spin-off series have not been revealed yet. It remains to be seen if there will be any familiar faces or returning cast members in the series.
