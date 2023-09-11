Jon Snow Show: Unraveling the Game of Thrones Spinoff

Game of Thrones, arguably, is one of television’s finest achievements. The critically acclaimed show — while it has received its share of controversial remarks about the ending — remains insanely popular to date. The fact that Jon Snow, the resilient, honorable character (played by Kit Harington) went through love, resurrection, war, and revelation only to end up going beyond the wall at the show’s end was no less than shocking. The good news is, there’s reportedly a Game of Thrones spinoff show in development and it’s called Snow, named after Jon Snow.
Jon Snow, a figure who had grown to symbolize both the burden of command and the complexities of identity, seemed to be journeying into the unknown in the last episode. His path was filled with a sense of promise and uncertainty. As the screen darkened, it cemented his journey beyond the north with the wildlings. The Jon Snow spinoff show, Snow — is expected to pick up from where Game of Thrones ended.
Understanding Jon Snow’s Journey Beyond the Wall and Possible Plots for the Spinoff, ‘Snow’
Accompanied by the wildlings and with his direwolf, Ghost, at his side — Jon Snow’s departure beyond the Wall serves multiple narrative and character purposes. First and foremost, it was a consequence of his actions. A punishment imposed by the lords and ladies of Westeros for assassinating Daenerys Targaryen, the woman he loved but who had caused widespread destruction. This move aimed to appease both the Unsullied and the Dothraki who sought justice for their queen’s murder.
However, there’s a deeper personal significance to Jon’s journey beyond the wall. During a pre-Emmys chat with The Hollywood Reporter, Kit Harington shared:
“Seeing him go beyond the Wall back to something true, something honest, something pure with these people he was always told he belongs with — the Free Folk — it felt to me like he was finally free. Instead of being chained and sent to the Wall, it felt like he was set free. It was a really sweet ending.”
However, to be resurrected and then announced as Aegon Targaryen, only to be given that ending and refusing to take the throne is not the closure anybody wanted. So the upcoming show could explore different storylines for that very closure. The show might delve into his encounters with various adversaries and the significance of his discoveries beyond the Wall. The solo series could focus on the repercussions of Jon Snow’s legacy, his actions, and his impact on the realm. Lastly, the plot could also delve into the consequences of his true identity as Aegon Targaryen, the potential heir to the Iron Throne.
Possible Cast and Creative Team of Jon Snow’s Game of Thrones Spinoff
Snow is in its earliest days of development. After the news first broke, George R. R. Martin came forward to confirm the spinoff. “The working title for the show is SNOW, and it was Kit Harrington who brought the idea,” Martin said. He also told the readers that Harrington had picked the showrunners himself and they were terrific. Snow will be the closest thing to Game of Thrones season 9. While the cast details were not explicitly revealed back then, there is a high chance that Kristofer Hivju (Tormund Giantsbane), John Bradley (Samwell Tarly), Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark), and Gwendoline Christie (Brienne of Tarth) could return.
Will Emilia Clarke Return in the Spinoff Show ‘Snow?’
There are, however, some speculations about Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) returning especially since many fans theorize that she isn’t dead yet as Drogon picked her up and flew away with her in the GOT finale. Well, it doesn’t seem like the case for now — as confirmed by Clarke herself during an interview posted by ExtraTV, “I wouldn’t be in it, no, I don’t think so… He hasn’t called.” Clarke said
Jon Snow Spin-Off: ‘Snow’ Confirmation and Release Date
There are several Game of Thrones spinoffs under development. These include House of the Dragon season 2 which is in production, Ten Thousand Ships, Tales of Dunk and Egg, The Golden Empire, The Sea Snake, and Snow. The release of House of the Dragon season 2 is currently aiming for early summer of 2024. It is highly unlikely that HBO will release two spinoffs simultaneously, so even if the show gets a green light from HBO and starts its production, Snow might not air until 2025 or 2026.
Plus, there’s also a possibility that Snow never gets made. As mentioned earlier, the Snow spinoff show is still in the very early stages of development. Martin clearly mentioned in his Not A Blog blog that HBO still hasn’t greenlit the show officially. “Please note: nothing has been green-lit yet, and there is no guarantee when or if it will be… on any of these shows. The likelihood of all four series getting on the air… well, I’d love it, but that’s not the way it works, usually.” Martin said.