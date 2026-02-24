43 Gorgeous Sunset Photos From Around The World Shared By This Community

Sunsets are one of the little things everyone enjoys. A fleeting moment of beauty and calm, bathed in the prettiest colors. But capturing them is an art in and of itself. Photographers can’t just point a camera at a pretty sky. A great sunset shot is all about timing, weather, and patience, waiting for the clouds to light up, balancing the blazing highlights near the horizon with the darker foreground, and catching that short window when the colors peak and then disappear.
The images in this list come from Best Sunset Pics, a curated page in the wider BestPics Community network, of which we recently featured the best night shots. Rather than showcasing one person’s portfolio, here we have standout photos from many photographers around the world. So what you’re seeing here is a rolling “best of” gallery of golden-hour and afterglow moments, sourced from different creators, styles, and corners of the planet.
#1
Image source: Andrés Navarro
#2
Location: Japan
Image source: Neo Betty
#3
Location: Germany
Image source: Frei Zeit Photos
#4
Location: South Africa
Image source: Ann
#5
Location: New York
Image source: Andrés Navarro
#6
Location: Whitby Abbey, UK
Image source: Tom Dobinson
#7
Location: Sardinia, Italy
Image source: Giacomo Floris
#8
Location: Italy
Image source: Daniele Montanaro Photography
#9
Location: Punta San Vigilio, Italy
Image source: Maddalena Veronesi
#10
Location: Veneto, Italy
Image source: Elena
#11
Location: Tuscany, Italy
Image source: Marina Subona
#12
Location: Iceland
Image source: Laura Gómez
#13
Location: Mumbai, India
Image source: AJ
#14
Location: Italy
Image source: Aniset
#15
Location: Venice, Italy
Image source: Elisa Traficante
#16
Location: Trentino, Italy
Image source: Andrea Pozza
#17
Location: Amantea, Italy
Image source: Antonio
#18
Location: Unknown
Image source: Andrés Navarro
#19
Location: California, USA
Image source: J. Sand Photography
#20
Location: Capadocia, Turkey
Image source: ttamerbolatt
#21
Location: Japan
Image source: Ryu
#22
Location: Japan
Image source: Sora
#23
Location: Toronto, Canada
Image source: Gaetano Hobby Photography
#24
Location: Greece
Image source: Inessa Miliou
#25
Location: Tokyo, Japan
Image source: SHIGE
#26
Location: Siegen-Wittgenstein, Germany
Image source: Linda
#27
Location: Netherlands
Image source: Ellen
#28
Location: Calabria, Italy
Image source: Roberto Lorenzo
#29
Location: Finland
Image source: Auli Sorjonen
#30
Location: Campania, Italy
Image source: Alessandro Salamone
#31
Location: Florence, Italy
Image source: Teresa
#32
Location: Lamington National Park, Australia
Image source: Beau Davis
#33
Location: Finland
Image source: Maria Silén
#34
Location: Galicia, Spain
Image source: BEKA
#35
Location: Unknown
Image source: Lauren Fowler
#36
Location: Lazio, Italy
Image source: Marco Russo
#37
Location: Frankfurt, Germany
Image source: Markus Zobel
#38
Location: Finland
Image source: Maria Silén
#39
Image source: Jessy
#40
Location: Germany
Image source: Linda
#41
Location: Canale Monterano, Italy
Image source: Giada
#42
Location: Lombardy, Italy
Image source: Lucian Navales
#43
Location: Sicily
Image source: Lucia
