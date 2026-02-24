43 Gorgeous Sunset Photos From Around The World Shared By This Community

by

Sunsets are one of the little things everyone enjoys. A fleeting moment of beauty and calm, bathed in the prettiest colors. But capturing them is an art in and of itself. Photographers can’t just point a camera at a pretty sky. A great sunset shot is all about timing, weather, and patience, waiting for the clouds to light up, balancing the blazing highlights near the horizon with the darker foreground, and catching that short window when the colors peak and then disappear.

The images in this list come from Best Sunset Pics, a curated page in the wider BestPics Community network, of which we recently featured the best night shots. Rather than showcasing one person’s portfolio, here we have standout photos from many photographers around the world. So what you’re seeing here is a rolling “best of” gallery of golden-hour and afterglow moments, sourced from different creators, styles, and corners of the planet.

Let us know which are your favorites and if you have a fond memory of a particularly special sunset.

More info: Instagram

#1

Image source: Andrés Navarro

#2

Location: Japan

Image source: Neo Betty

#3

Location: Germany

Image source: Frei Zeit Photos

#4

Location: South Africa

Image source: Ann

#5

Location: New York

Image source: Andrés Navarro

#6

Location: Whitby Abbey, UK

Image source: Tom Dobinson

#7

Location: Sardinia, Italy

Image source: Giacomo Floris

#8

Location: Italy

Image source: Daniele Montanaro Photography

#9

Location: Punta San Vigilio, Italy

Image source: Maddalena Veronesi

#10

Location: Veneto, Italy

Image source: Elena

#11

Location: Tuscany, Italy

Image source: Marina Subona

#12

Location: Iceland

Image source: Laura Gómez

#13

Location: Mumbai, India

Image source: AJ

#14

Location: Italy

Image source: Aniset

#15

Location: Venice, Italy

Image source: Elisa Traficante

#16

Location: Trentino, Italy

Image source: Andrea Pozza

#17

Location: Amantea, Italy

Image source: Antonio

#18

Location: Unknown

Image source: Andrés Navarro

#19

Location: California, USA

Image source: J. Sand Photography

#20

Location: Capadocia, Turkey

Image source: ttamerbolatt

#21

Location: Japan

Image source: Ryu

#22

Location: Japan

Image source: Sora

#23

Location: Toronto, Canada

Image source: Gaetano Hobby Photography

#24

Location: Greece

Image source: Inessa Miliou

#25

Location: Tokyo, Japan

Image source: SHIGE

#26

Location: Siegen-Wittgenstein, Germany

Image source: Linda

#27

Location: Netherlands

Image source: Ellen

#28

Location: Calabria, Italy

Image source: Roberto Lorenzo

#29

Location: Finland

Image source: Auli Sorjonen

#30

Location: Campania, Italy

Image source: Alessandro Salamone

#31

Location: Florence, Italy

Image source: Teresa

#32

Location: Lamington National Park, Australia

Image source: Beau Davis

#33

Location: Finland

Image source: Maria Silén

#34

Location: Galicia, Spain

Image source: BEKA

#35

Location: Unknown

Image source: Lauren Fowler

#36

Location: Lazio, Italy

Image source: Marco Russo

#37

Location: Frankfurt, Germany

Image source: Markus Zobel

#38

Location: Finland

Image source: Maria Silén

#39

Image source: Jessy

#40

Location: Germany

Image source: Linda

#41

Location: Canale Monterano, Italy

Image source: Giada

#42

Location: Lombardy, Italy

Image source: Lucian Navales

#43

Location: Sicily

Image source: Lucia

