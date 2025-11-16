I Created A Series Of Turtles And Tortoises With Different Themed Shells Called Tortils

One day I created a drawing of a turtle? a tortoise? I wasn’t sure but I really liked it. I decided to call it a Tortil™ and then I kept drawing it with a different themed shell. Those shells begged to be animated and I started animating them using Procreate on my iPad and posting them on YouTube.
More info: tortils.com
#1 The Claaaaaaaw
#2 Ladybug
#3 Save The Earth
#4 Taco Tuesday
#5 Pop!
#6 Now In 3D!
#7 Cherry On Top
#8 On The Slopes
#9 Artortil
#10 Tiedye
#11 Soft Serve
#12 Brrrrrrrrrrr
#13 Latte
#14 Summers Day
#15 Dog On A Bun
#16 An Apple A Day
#17 Burger And Cheese
#18 Tell My Fortune
#19 Solve It!
