I Created A Series Of Turtles And Tortoises With Different Themed Shells Called Tortils

by

One day I created a drawing of a turtle? a tortoise? I wasn’t sure but I really liked it. I decided to call it a Tortil™ and then I kept drawing it with a different themed shell. Those shells begged to be animated and I started animating them using Procreate on my iPad and posting them on YouTube.

More info: tortils.com

#1 The Claaaaaaaw

#2 Ladybug

#3 Save The Earth

#4 Taco Tuesday

#5 Pop!

#6 Now In 3D!

#7 Cherry On Top

#8 On The Slopes

#9 Artortil

#10 Tiedye

#11 Soft Serve

#12 Brrrrrrrrrrr

#13 Latte

#14 Summers Day

#15 Dog On A Bun

#16 An Apple A Day

#17 Burger And Cheese

#18 Tell My Fortune

#19 Solve It!

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
