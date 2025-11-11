79 Animals With Unexpected Colors

This isn’t a Photoshopped post – those are these unique animals’ natural bright colors! Most animals land somewhere along with the black, brown, or yellow color spectra, but not these creatures that are sporting some truly unique colors! These unusual animals illustrate that nature has a far more colorful and diverse color palette than you might have realized.

If there are any cool animals with unusual markings that you think we missed, add them to our list! The only rule is that their color has to be natural, no matter if it is a colorful bird or a slug. And don’t forget to vote for your favorite interesting photos of this bunch!

#1 Purple Snail

Image source: jorapache

#2 Black Rooster Ayam Cemani

Image source: imgur.com

#3 Nicobar Pigeon

Image source: dpfunsun

#4 White Peacock

Image source: Stefan Willoughby

#5 Blue And Green Parakeet

Image source: halfsider.com

#6 Pink Katydid

#7 Rainbow Cricket

Image source: Jay Iwasaki

#8 The Regal Ring-neck Snake

Image source: imgur.com

#9 Pink Orchid Mantis

Image source: imgur.com

#10 Pink Robin

Image source: Tim Collins

#11 Indian Bull Frog

Image source: susilsaurav

#12 Pink Dolphin

Image source: mythatchedhut.com

#13 Albino Squirrel

Image source: Badger Steve

#14 Albino Crow

Image source: aberling2009

#15 Blue Lobster

Image source: Matthew

#16 Halloween Crab

Image source: wikimedia.org

#17 Northern Cardinal

Image source: news.discovery.com

#18 Red Velvet Ant

Image source: Eric Gofreed

#19 Chimeric Lobster

Image source: share.ojooo.com

#20 Red Slug

Image source: Michael Murphy

#21 Mantis Shrimp

Image source: saveourgreen.org

#22 Rosy Maple Moth

#23 The Pink Necked Green Pidgeon

#24 Mandarinfish

Image source: wikipedia

#25 This Is Venus – No, She Is Not Photoshopped

Image source: facebook.com

#26 Blue Carpenter Bee

Image source: whatsthatbug.com

#27 “cobalt Blue” Tarantula

Image source: theapricity.com

#28 White Lion

Image source: whatsonyourwall.com

#29 Violet-backed Starling

Image source: NationalGeographic

#30 Half Albino Peacock

#31 Thamnophis Sirtalis

Image source: youtube

#32 Maratus Volans (peacock Spider)

Image source: i.ytimg.com

#33 Cuckoo Wasp

Image source: Nikola Rahme

#34 Akhal Teke Horse Breed

Image source: playingintheworldgame.wordpress.com

#35 Pink Grasshopper

Image source: Roeselien Raimond

#36 Albino Deer

#37 Albino Zebra

Image source: Pinterest

#38 Albino Yellow Bellied Slider Turtle

Image source: TheTurtleSource

#39 Purple Crab

Image source: livescience.com

#40 Blue Grasshoper

#41 Io Moth Caterpillar

#42 Polish Pigeon

#43 Venus The Chimaira Cat

#44 Rosy Maple Moth

Image source: 25.media.tumblr.com

#45 Deilephila Elpenor

Image source: commons.wikimedia.org

#46 Hapalochalena Lunulata

Image source: Tonmo

#47 Mantis Shrimp

#48 Lilac Breasted Roller

#49 Texas Wasp Moth

Image source: photobyFranciscoHernández

#50 Beautiful Sunbird

#51 Green Spider

#52 Lilac Breastfed Roller

#53 Purple Grenadiar

#54 Red-and-yellow Barbet

#55 Lilac-breasted Roller

#56 Yeti Crab

Image source: fasebj.org

#57 Red-cheeked Cordon-bleu

#58 Metallic Green Bee/wasp

#59 White Blue Peacock

#60 Agamid Lizard Maasai Mara , Nairobi

#61 Spotted Tussock Moth Caterpillar

#62 Saddle-billed Stork

#63 Swedish Yellow Snail

#64 Nudibranch

#65 Bolivian Golden Bat – Myotis Midastactus

Image source: voices.nationalgeographic.com

#66 Okapi

Image source: tier-fotos.eu

#67 Black Bumblebee

#68 Pink Grashopper

#69 White Alligator

Image source: chinadaily.com.cn

#70 Lilac-breasted Roller, Namibia

#71 Blue Racer Snake

Image source: en.wikipedia.org

#72 Dogbane Leaf Beetle

Image source: dpreview.com

#73 Swedish Yellow Snail#1

#74 The Black Lion

#75 Xxxx

#76 Gila Monster

#77 Green Leaf Looking Bug

#78 Colorfull Graph

#79 Look At My Pretty Bird :)

