79 Animals With Unexpected Colors

This isn’t a Photoshopped post – those are these unique animals’ natural bright colors! Most animals land somewhere along with the black, brown, or yellow color spectra, but not these creatures that are sporting some truly unique colors! These unusual animals illustrate that nature has a far more colorful and diverse color palette than you might have realized.
If there are any cool animals with unusual markings that you think we missed, add them to our list! The only rule is that their color has to be natural, no matter if it is a colorful bird or a slug. And don’t forget to vote for your favorite interesting photos of this bunch!
#1 Purple Snail
Image source: jorapache
#2 Black Rooster Ayam Cemani
Image source: imgur.com
#3 Nicobar Pigeon
Image source: dpfunsun
#4 White Peacock
Image source: Stefan Willoughby
#5 Blue And Green Parakeet
Image source: halfsider.com
#6 Pink Katydid
#7 Rainbow Cricket
Image source: Jay Iwasaki
#8 The Regal Ring-neck Snake
Image source: imgur.com
#9 Pink Orchid Mantis
Image source: imgur.com
#10 Pink Robin
Image source: Tim Collins
#11 Indian Bull Frog
Image source: susilsaurav
#12 Pink Dolphin
Image source: mythatchedhut.com
#13 Albino Squirrel
Image source: Badger Steve
#14 Albino Crow
Image source: aberling2009
#15 Blue Lobster
Image source: Matthew
#16 Halloween Crab
Image source: wikimedia.org
#17 Northern Cardinal
Image source: news.discovery.com
#18 Red Velvet Ant
Image source: Eric Gofreed
#19 Chimeric Lobster
Image source: share.ojooo.com
#20 Red Slug
Image source: Michael Murphy
#21 Mantis Shrimp
Image source: saveourgreen.org
#23 The Pink Necked Green Pidgeon
#24 Mandarinfish
Image source: wikipedia
#25 This Is Venus – No, She Is Not Photoshopped
Image source: facebook.com
#26 Blue Carpenter Bee
Image source: whatsthatbug.com
#27 “cobalt Blue” Tarantula
Image source: theapricity.com
#28 White Lion
Image source: whatsonyourwall.com
#29 Violet-backed Starling
Image source: NationalGeographic
#30 Half Albino Peacock
#31 Thamnophis Sirtalis
Image source: youtube
#32 Maratus Volans (peacock Spider)
Image source: i.ytimg.com
#33 Cuckoo Wasp
Image source: Nikola Rahme
#34 Akhal Teke Horse Breed
Image source: playingintheworldgame.wordpress.com
#35 Pink Grasshopper
Image source: Roeselien Raimond
#36 Albino Deer
#37 Albino Zebra
Image source: Pinterest
#38 Albino Yellow Bellied Slider Turtle
Image source: TheTurtleSource
#39 Purple Crab
Image source: livescience.com
#40 Blue Grasshoper
#41 Io Moth Caterpillar
#42 Polish Pigeon
#43 Venus The Chimaira Cat
Image source: 25.media.tumblr.com
#45 Deilephila Elpenor
Image source: commons.wikimedia.org
#46 Hapalochalena Lunulata
Image source: Tonmo
#48 Lilac Breasted Roller
#49 Texas Wasp Moth
Image source: photobyFranciscoHernández
#50 Beautiful Sunbird
#51 Green Spider
#53 Purple Grenadiar
#54 Red-and-yellow Barbet
#56 Yeti Crab
Image source: fasebj.org
#57 Red-cheeked Cordon-bleu
#58 Metallic Green Bee/wasp
#59 White Blue Peacock
#60 Agamid Lizard Maasai Mara , Nairobi
#61 Spotted Tussock Moth Caterpillar
#62 Saddle-billed Stork
#64 Nudibranch
#65 Bolivian Golden Bat – Myotis Midastactus
Image source: voices.nationalgeographic.com
#66 Okapi
Image source: tier-fotos.eu
#67 Black Bumblebee
#68 Pink Grashopper
#69 White Alligator
Image source: chinadaily.com.cn
#70 Lilac-breasted Roller, Namibia
#71 Blue Racer Snake
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#72 Dogbane Leaf Beetle
Image source: dpreview.com
#74 The Black Lion
#76 Gila Monster
#77 Green Leaf Looking Bug
#79 Look At My Pretty Bird :)
