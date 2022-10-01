Home
Movies
Johnny Depp Will Step Behind The Camera To Direct Modigliani

Johnny Depp Will Step Behind The Camera To Direct Modigliani

Credit: @thestuntrunt

Johnny Depp is making his return to films, but this time, behind the camera. Following the shocking defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard, the Oscar nominee is looking to get back into filmmaking. The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that Depp would direct his first film in 25 years, Modigliani. The upcoming feature is about Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani, though the exact plot details are currently unknown. Al Pacino and Barry Navidi are producing the movie. Depp expressed his gratitude for being allowed to direct a movie once again, “The saga of Mr. Modigliani’s life is one that I’m incredibly honored and truly humbled to bring to the screen. It was a life of great hardship, but eventual triumph – a universally human story all viewers can identify with.”

Depp is no stranger to stepping behind the camera, as the actor directed 1997’s The Brave, which also featured him as an onscreen talent alongside Marlon Brando. Unfortunately, the film never saw a wide release following its screening at Cannes. Currently, it stands at a low 33% on rotten tomatoes, with critics labeling the feature as atrocious: Screen International was especially harsh with their review about the feature, “Depp’s ignominious directorial debut crawls across the screen for two hours like a snail. Narratively inept and dramatically empty.”

Credit: @ReemDepp

Since then, Depp has mainly focused his directorial efforts on music videos. The Navidi further elaborated on the story and how much of a passion project this is for Al Pacino, “This is a slice of Modi’s life and not a bio. “The project has been very close to Al’s heart. Al introduced me to the play ‘Modigliani’ many years ago, and I instantly fell in love with it,” Navidi stated. “It’s been a dream of mine to work with Johnny again – he’s a true artist with an amazing vision to bring this great story to the screen.”

Following the ordeal of being labeled as a woman beater in his loss against Heard in his U.K. trial against The Sun Newspaper, the veteran was essentially blocked from Tinseltown, with Warner Brothers notably getting him to step down from The Fantastic Beasts franchise. While Johnny didn’t strictly come across as an angel himself in the defamation trial, it was clear that Heard was lying on multiple occasions, and the actor came across as relatable and likable. Since the judgment, Depp has slowly been invited back into Hollywood, with a shocking appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Credit: @diorbeauty

“Hey, you know what?” Depp says at one point. Later in the show, he said, “I want you guys to know that I’m available for birthdays, bar mitzvahs, weddings, wakes, any old thing you need. Anything. You name it. Oh. I’m also a dentist.” The moments were met with a mixed reaction. Fans saw it as the actor’s big comeback to Tinseltown. Others weren’t happy with seeing him back in the limelight. Nevertheless, while the biopic isn’t an onscreen return for the Oscar nominee, it still marks a significant development and upswing in his career.

Amedeo Clemente Modigliani was a painter and sculptor known for his portraits and nudes with a unique style of elongated faces, necks, and total figures. The France native’s work wasn’t famous at the time; however, it became huge as years passed. Despite a celebrated life of paintings, Modigliani struggled with his health and alcohol and ultimately succumbed to his tubercular meningitis. He died on January 24, 1920. Thus far, there’s no word on when the feature will be released; however, once that information is revealed, we’ll surely get the news out.

Related Posts

About The Author

Jeffrey Bowie Jr.
More from this Author

I've been a filmmaker for nearly ten years with my recent accolades being a finalist in the 2018 Oaxaca Film Festival and 2019 Emerging Screenplay Finalist. My short film as a writer and director, Minutes After Midnight, was a 2017 official selection and Gold Award Winner in the LA Film Neo Noir Film Festival. Also, I've been a freelance writer for the past five years, writing news editorials for theringreport.com, sportskeeda.com, raindance.co, and gamersdecide.com, which covers movies, television, and professional sports. I love movies and television. Whether it’s timeless classics such as Psycho or The Wire, to modern greats such as Parasite or Brooklyn Nine-Nine, I’ve spent countless of hours watching (and writing) any movie or television show that I could find. Writing and entertainment is in my blood and I’m happy that I get a chance to share b

Add Comment

American Horror Story BMF Cobra Kai Dexter Hawkeye Heels Money Heist Ozark Shark Tank Squid Game Stranger Things Succession Ted Lasso The Mandalorian
Vampire Diaries and Spinoffs Detailed
See: The Lowlands-Recap
Another American Pie Movie?
Action Adventure Comedy Documentary Drama Fantasy Horror Movie Lists Mystery Romance Sci-Fi Thriller
The 10 Best Movies from A24 Studio
Amber Heard Will Star In Conor Ally’s Into The Fire
Another American Pie Movie?
Comics Lists News Things You Didn't Know Whatever Happened To
Star Wars Darth Vader voice appearances
Voice of Darth Vader Appearances
Jeremy Allen White notable roles
Notable Jeremy Allen White Roles
Ezra Miller filmography The Flash
Ezra Miller Filmography
Ranking the Top 10 Jujutsu Kaisen Characters
Ranking the Top 10 Demon Slayer Characters
Revisiting Netflix’s Devilman Crybaby
Is It Time To Put An End To The Pokemon Anime?
Duke Nukem Is Finally Getting The Movie Treatment
Guy Uses Colonist IO to Propose to Girlfriend
Hogwarts Legacy Takes Us Right Into The Wizarding World
Fortnite turned Jokes into content
How Fortnite Turned Jokes Into Content