The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles started as a comic book series in the 80s. But it has gained popularity with people of all ages if the video games and fast-selling action figures are anything to go by. These pizza-loving turtles have since appeared in several animated TV shows and movies, and live action movies.
Fans were ecstatic when Seth Rogen announced that he was working on a new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles animated film. While there was little to no news after the film was announced in 2020, more information has been released in the last few months. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming animation Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.
What Is The New Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Based On?
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is expected to focus on the ‘teenage’ aspect of these young heroes, which should have been the main theme of all the movies, including the Michael Bay Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles films. Mutant Mayhem is a coming-of-age story focused on young mutant brothers struggling to find their way in the world. After years of hiding from humans, these brothers will attempt to win over the hearts of the people of New York by helping them take down notorious crime syndicates with the help of reporter and friend April O-Neil. Rogen revealed during an interview with The AV Club that the movie incorporates a lot of familiar feelings growing up, like insecurity, awkwardness, and wanting to belong and feel accepted. Fans of the franchise and co-creator Kevin Eastman seem to love that the movie will stay true to the teenage aspect of these young New York heroes.
Who Is Cast In The Animated Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles?
For this reboot, actual teenagers have been cast to bring more authenticity to their characters. Shamon Brown Jr. voices Michelangelo, Micah Abbey voices Donatello, Nicolas Cantù voices Leonardo, and Brady Noon voices Raphael. The legendary Jackie Chan, a trained martial artist, will voice the mutant rat who adopts and trains these mutants – Splinter. April O’Neil, a reporter who helps the turtles become famous in New York City, will be voiced by Ayo Edebiri. Megan Fox previously played April in Bay’s live-action movies. Fan favorite villains, Bebop and Rocksteady, will be voiced by Rogen and John Cena. There are also tons of other big-name celebrities attached to the show. Find out more about the cast here.
What Is Seth Rogen’s Role In TMNT: Mutant Mayhem?
While Rogen is more well-known for his comedic chops on screen, he is taking on an additional role in this movie. Rogen announced on Twitter that he was producing the CG-animated TMNT movie. The announcement was in the form of a sketch to show fans what they should expect from the upcoming animated movie. Jeff Rowe is directing the film with Bad Neighbors’ Brendan O’Brien attached as a writer.
When Will Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Release?
With its all star cast and return to its roots, this is easily one of the more exciting releases of 2023. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is set hit theaters in the United States on August 4, 2023. It is expected to have a day-and-date release across the board, but the exception of India, where it will release a day earlier, on August 3.
