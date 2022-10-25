Home
John Boyega Gives Some Details About Attack the Block 2

Credit: Attack the Block

Ready for an Attack the Block sequel?

Last year, it was confirmed by the original star, John Boyega, that a sequel to the cult favorite was finally coming. The first came out in 2011 and followed South London teenagers (Boyega, Alex Esmail, Leeon Jones) who must defend their neighborhood when alien creatures invade the place. It was a fun romp that saw Boyega’s career skyrocket thanks to his performance in the sci-fi action film.

Spoiler Alert, Boyega and his crew managed to save the day, but could there be more aliens on the horizon? The exact plot details of Attack the Block 2 are slim at the moment, but the 30-year-old spoke to Deadline about some of the plot of the upcoming sequel, and it appears that gentrification is a big part of the story:

“We go back and look at the locations where we shot the first movie [Southwark and Walworth in South London] – once dodgy areas – and we find that it’s all gleaming, high-end apartments and Starbucks,” he revealed. “There’s a whole world that we’re about to explore here with a whole new take on that universe, building and revisiting those characters.”

Credit: Attack the Block

The sequel sounds more of a character-driven piece this time around, though it’ll likely contain more of the action and sci-fi goodness that garnered praise from fans of the original. Boyega stated that the feature would pick up when Moses is around 30, which means a lot has changed since the alien invasion. There’s no clarification on what point Moses is at in his life, perhaps he’s grown up to be a successful adult? Or still causing trouble and mayhem around the streets of London.

Whatever the case may be, Boyega sounds excited to go back into the world of Moses and explore his story even further, “It’s been a decade since Attack the Block was released, and so much has changed since then,” he said in a statement at the time. “I’m excited to see this heightened story return to the streets of London. Moses has remained one of my favorite characters to play and bringing him back is a huge honor.”

As previously stated, the details are scarce when it comes to the film. John Boyega is the only confirmed member to return to the sequel, and there’s no word on whether Sam (Jodie Whittaker), Pest, Jerome, Biggz, or some of the other cast members from the first film are in talks to come back as well. Joe Cornish is confirmed as the writer and director of the upcoming sequel. Currently, Attack the Block 2 is in the pre-production phase with no confirmed release date.

Meanwhile, Boyega’s career continues to be on the upswing following the sci-fi action film. Following his stint in Star Wars – one that he wasn’t particularly happy with – Boyega has been in critically acclaimed features such as Detroit, Breaking, and most recently, The Woman King. Boyega’s star power may not be on the level of a Robert Downey Jr. or Denzel Washington, but he’ll surely help get more eyeballs on the sequel whenever it’s released.

Credit: Attack the Block

If you haven’t had the chance to check out the original film, then you should watch the indie gem. It still holds up since being released in 2011, and it’s a great feature that offers popcorn thrills that are balanced with thought-provoking social commentary. The feature also has a couple of fun cameos as well. Hopefully, Attack the Block 2 is just as sharp, funny, and exciting as its predecessor. Boyega will surely give it his all, as the actor is a tremendous onscreen presence. As always, we’ll keep you updated on the sequel once more information about Attack the Block 2 comes out.

