Longevity is one of the hardest things to find in the entertainment industry, but Joanne Froggatt has managed to find it. Since starting her career in the 1990s, Joanne has had a regular presence on countless screens. After rising to fame in her home country of England, Joanne eventually became known to people all over the world thanks to her roles in popular shows such as Downton Abbey. Throughout her career, Joanne has shown that she can play a wide variety of characters and can move between genres with ease. Her fans will be happy to know that 2022 is going to be another big year for Joanne and she has several projects in the works including Downton Abbey: A New Era. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Joanne Froggatt.
1. She Started Acting At an Early Age
Joanne doesn’t come from a family with a background in the entertainment industry, but she still discovered an interest in acting at an early age. By the time she was 13, acting had become something she was very serious about and she left home to study at Redroofs Theatre School. Fellow actress Kate Winslet attended the school at the same time.
2. She Started A Production Company
Acting has been Joanne’s primary focus for the majority of her career, but she is also interested in telling stories from the other side of the lens. She started a production company called Run After It. Unfortunately, the company’s website is no longer active so it’s unclear if it’s still in business.
3. She Loves Giving Back to Others
Joanne has done much more with her time in the spotlight than just keeping people entertained. She has also made it a point to use her star power to help those in need. During an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Joanne said, “I am a patron to Rosie’s Rainbow Fund and an ambassador for Combat Stress and Plan UK. They are the three charities I support. As patron (or ambassador) it is my commitment to help the charity in anyway I can, by helping to raise awareness for the charity and projects they are working on, helping with fundraising projects, social media support, attending events or visiting the charities working environments, etc.”
4. She’s An Award Winner
As an actress, there is no better feeling than hearing your name called as the winner during an award ceremony. Luckily for Joanne, that feeling is something she’s gotten to experience several times in her career. Her work on Downtown Abbey earned her quite a few awards including a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress – Series, Miniseries or Television Film.
5. She Likes Her Privacy
Even after spending more than 25 years in the entertainment industry, there isn’t much known about Joanne’s personal life. That is because she has chosen to remain very private. She likes to keep the spotlight focused solely on her career and not what she has going on outside of it.
6. She Once Emabrassed Herself In Front of Kate Middleton
The Royal Family is a big deal in many parts of the world, but they are especially important in England. So, when Joanne had an embarrassing encounter with Kate Middleton, it was extra cringeworthy. According to Hello Magazine, Joanne said, “I embarrassed myself in front of the Duchess of Cambridge. She visited the Downton set and walked in while me and Michelle Dockery were filming a scene in Lady Mary’s bedroom. She said: ‘It feels very strange to be in your bedroom’. I replied, ‘Yeah, not many people get to come in Lady Mary’s bedroom.’ I didn’t mean it as a double entendre, but I swear I saw the faintest flicker of a smile.”
7. She’s Passionate About Women’s Empowerment
As a woman in the entertainment industry, Joanne knows how good opportunities can be a little bit more scarce for women. As a result, she has been adamant about using her platform to help empower and uplift women and young girls. In 2013, she supported a campaign called “Because I Am a Girl”.
8. Her Feet Are Popular Among Fans
If you thought that Joanne’s acting skills were the only thing people loved about her, you might want to think again. Eventually, there are also lots of people out there who really love her feet. According to Wikifeet, Joanne’s feet have earned a little more than a four-star rating.
9. She Has Radio Experience
Most of Joanne’s acting work has been done in front of the camera, but she has also shared her talents with the radio world. Joanne has done voice work on several shows for BBC Radio 4. She has also used her voice acting talents in the popular children’s show, Bob the Builder.
10. She Likes to Travel
The world has lots of beautiful things to offer and Joanne wants to see as many of them as possible. Thanks to her career, she has gotten to travel all over the world both for work and pleasure. Some of the countries she’s visited so far include Australia and the United States.