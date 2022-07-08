Alex Ferns has been a fixture in the entertainment industry for well over 25 years. Since starting his career, he has shown that he has what it takes to be a star on the big and small screens. His talent has earned him the respect of his colleagues and the admiration of viewers. Alex is the kind of actor who is capable of playing a wide variety of characters although he often plays people who are somewhat menacing. He is most well-known for playing Trevor in the TV series EastEnders. He also made an appearance in the 2022 movie The Batman. Alex also has some great projects in the pipeline Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Alex Ferns.
1. He Was Born in Scotland
There are some people out there who might think that Alex is originally from England. However, he is actually from Scotland. Even though he loves his home country, he also spent nearly 20 years living in South Africa. As a result, South Africa is another place he will always consider home.
2. He’s a Formally Trained Actor
Alex is definitely a natural when it comes to acting. However, his natural acting abilities aren’t the only thing he’s relied on over the years. Alex has also put a lot of time and energy into perfecting his craft through training. Alex studied acting at the University of Cape Town.
3. He’s a Producer
Being in front of the camera is what Alex is known for, but acting isn’t the only thing he’s good at. He made his debut as a producer in 2004 with a film called Boy Called Twist. This remains his only production credit, so it’ll be interesting to see if he does more behind-the-scenes work in the future.
4. He Has More Than 50 Acting Credits
The entertainment industry can be a very difficult place to find success. No matter how talented a person is, work is never guaranteed. Due to those facts, it’s always impressive when someone is able to build a long-lasting career. According to Alex’s page on IMDB, he has 52 acting credits. This includes voice work as well as two projects that have not yet been released.
5. He’s a Family Man
Alex has always been the kind of actor who likes to keep a low profile. As a result, there isn’t a lot of information out there about his personal life. Something we do know, however, is that Alex is a husband and father. He and his wife, Jennifer Woodburne, have been married since 1996. The couple has two children together.
6. He Isn’t Into Social Media
Being on social media has become an expectation for people wh work in the entertainment business. But Alex doesn’t seem to be concerned with building an online presence. From what we can tell, Alex doesn’t have profiles on any social media platforms and it’s unclear if he ever has.
7. He’s Been in Video Games
On top of all of the live-action work Alex has done, he’s also proven to be a talented voice actor. Thanks to his skills, he has gotten to join the video game world. He provided vocals for video games The Order: 1886 and Grey Goo. These appear to be his only two voice-acting credits.
8. He’s Nothing Like Most of the Characters He Plays
As mentioned earlier, Alex tends to play characters who are somewhat menacing and aggressive. However, this isn’t a quality that he shares. During an interview with The Scottish Sun, Alex said, “On whatever set I go onto — even on a show I filmed recently — our lead guy was like ‘Oh my God, you’re a teddy bear, I thought you were going to be this grizzly guy”. He added, “It’s quite strange. I don’t know if it’s my energy or the way I look but I think when I first meet people in the industry they think ‘I don’t know how to deal with this guy’. Then within 10 minutes they’re like ‘Oh my God, he’s not like that at all’ which always makes me laugh.”
9. He’s an Award Winner
At the end of the day, an actor’s career is often measured by the number of major awards they’ve won. Luckily for Alex, he’s already started to cement his legacy in that regard. He won two British Soap Awards in 2002. In 2019, he won a BAFTA Scotland Award for Best Actor – Television.
10. He Was in the Military
Alex’s accomplishments in the entertainment industry are great, but they aren’t the only thing he has to be proud of. Alex spent two years in the South African Defence Force. During his time in the service, he was a gunner in the 2nd Special Services Battalion.