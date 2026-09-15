Jimmy Carr: Bio And Career Highlights

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Jimmy Carr: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Jimmy Carr

September 15, 1972

Isleworth, London, UK

54 Years Old

Virgo

Jimmy Carr: Bio And Career Highlights

Who Is Jimmy Carr?

James Anthony Patrick Carr is a British and Irish comedian known for his rapid-fire delivery and famously dark wit. He began his career in the late 1990s and has since become a distinctive voice in stand-up comedy.

His breakthrough performance at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2002 led to widespread recognition. Carr quickly became a household name for hosting popular Channel 4 panel shows.

Early Life and Education

Born in Isleworth, London, James Anthony Patrick Carr grew up with Irish parents, Nora Mary and Patrick James.

He attended Burnham Grammar School and Royal Grammar School, High Wycombe, later earning a first-class honors degree in Political Science and Sociology from Gonville and Caius College, Cambridge.

Notable Relationships

A long-term relationship has defined Jimmy Carr’s personal life, as he has been with Karoline Copping since 2001.

The couple, who are not officially married, welcomed their son, Rockefeller, in 2019.

Career Highlights

Jimmy Carr’s distinctive brand of stand-up comedy launched his career in 2000, quickly establishing him as a master of one-liners.

He became widely known for hosting Channel 4’s 8 Out of 10 Cats and The Big Fat Quiz of the Year, alongside releasing multiple successful Netflix comedy specials.

Carr has garnered British Comedy Awards and continues to sell out international tours, cementing his status as a leading voice in contemporary comedy.

Signature Quote

“You want the key to happiness? I’ll give it to you. Happiness is expectations exceeded. Happiness is the gap between what we thought might happen and what actually happened.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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