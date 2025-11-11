Stunning Portraits By Bernard Pras Can Only Be Seen From The Right Angle

French artist Bernard Pras is widely known for his unbelievable found-object installations. In anamorphic artworks like these, he hides his images in piles of what seems to be plain junk. They can only be seen through a particular device or just from a right angle.
In order to create the anamorphic effect, the artist carefully plans the whole installation and places seemingly random objects, selecting them by color and size so that they would resemble a famous portrait or image from a single perspective. Pras uses plastic waste, old pills, boxes, bags, packs, dolls, toys, musical instruments, household objects, and pretty much anything that seems right for the color and texture he needs. The results are simply jaw-dropping!
More info: bernardpras.fr (h/t: ufunk)
