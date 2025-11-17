Hey Pandas, What Was The Best Way You Took Revenge On Someone And Did It Backfire? (Closed)

#1
This event occurred before cell phones were a thing.
Because my sister hogged the bathroom every morning I had to scramble when it was my turn and was regularly late for work. I asked her to shorten her time in there but she said “No, I don’t have to”.
So,that night, after the family went to bed, I moved all the clocks ahead by 20 mins. The next morning I laid in bed, listening and smiling, as she got herself dressed. After she headed out the door (20 mins early!) I was able to take my time for a change. The taste of victory was so sweet.
That ‘trick’ only worked once but it was definitely worth it.
#2
Feel free to shame me and such
I know I’m a terrible person but still here it goes:
Ok so I had a ‘friend’ who was really annoying and he’s one of those guys who slaps you and stuff cause it’s funny. I kinda just let it go most of the time. A few weeks before the end of school last year, he told EVERYONE who I had a crush on. Basically how I responded to that was: I told everyone who he had a crush on, I gave everyone his school Gmail password and locker combo. Lots of my friends have punched him or smth by now. I think my response was fairly valid.
#3
Tried to get back at my sister…
Turned out she had the same plan
#4
once i got so mad at my brother i tried to punch him but i missed and he elbowed me in the gut
#5
Petty revenge / Obnoxious dude In college:
i prank called his guy’s dorm phone and said his pizza delivery was ready in the lobby. I used a fake New York accent and demanded he come get his pizza, arguing until he hung up.
When my buddies and I were able to stop laughing, i pounded on his door, and used my fake voice to shout “come get your pizza.” Dude locked the door, and we ran because we started laughing again
#6
It always backfires. Proverbs 26:27
#7
My uncle was robbed by a guy whose 4 wheeler magically ended up in the bed of my truck a few weeks later. I never touched the thing, it just showed up in my truck bed one day with many new parts. Plausible deniability! Guess he’s not as tight with his mechanic as he thought. I took it to my uncle. And I even put the word out that I had it and if the thief wanted it to come see me. It’s been a few years and uncle still has the 4 wheeler.
#8
Not me but my mother:
She tried to pull the whole “you’re adopted” thing to her sister by writing in her journal (which my aunt would steal and read), but my grandma found out and decided to play along with it to teacher a lesson.
Long story short, my aunt cried and my mom felt very guilty.
#9
I have a few items in my work truck that my coworker left at different jobs because hes a dingus. Ive been waiting for a couple months for him to realize the stuff is even missing. Thats just one of my ‘projects’ lol
