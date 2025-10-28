Dogs Can Be Assholes, Too

Sure, dogs are fluffy, friendly, loyal, adorable and all that, but they can also be total assholes as well. Sometimes, when you come home to the aftermath of an asshole dog like the ones in this list, you don’t know whether to laugh or to cry.
If you have a photo with proof that dogs can indeed be assholes, please share it with your fellow pandas by adding it to this list – and upvote your favorites as well!
#1 No One Is Gonna Believe That I Actually Ate Your Homework
Image source: imgur
#2 Left My Baby Husky Alone For A Minute And I Come Back To This
Image source: reddit.com
#3 I’m Glad You’re Home. It’s Been Pretty Boring Around Here
Image source: reddit.com
#4 Look At These Two Trying To Drown Their Brother
Image source: imgur.com
#5 My Friend Just Got A New Puppy
Image source: imgur.com
#6 When My Dog Decided To Sit On My Cat
Image source: imgur.com
#7 Yes, This Is A Perfect Place For My Bathroom Break
Image source: forum.krstarica.com
#8 Dog Who Is Also A Face Mask
Image source: atomhorse.tumblr.com
#9 Get This Thing Off Me!
Image source: imgur.com
#10 Who Did’t Let The Cat Out?
#11 Overly Attached Dog
Image source: reddit.com
#12 Badass Shiba
Image source: imgur.com
#13 Bathroom Break
Image source: 1funny.com
#14 I Own This Human!
#15 I Don’t Always Sit On Cats But When I Do, I Sit On Miles
Image source: Bill Killillay
#16 Yellow Pillow
Image source: Dona Minúcia
#17 There Was A Spider, But It’s Gone Now
Image source: imgur.com
#18 I Was A Little Cold
#19 Where I Can Put My Bone?
#20 Welcome Home, How Was Your Day?
Image source: reddit.com
#21 Just Sittin’, Chillin’
#22 No Word Of A Lie, This Is What I Just Came Home To
Image source: reddit.com
#23 My Parents Dog Was Cold, So Tore Its Way Into A Pillow. When I Snapped A Photo He Gave Me This
Image source: imgur.com
#24 I Broke This Cause I Love You
#25 I Was Only Gone For Ten Minutes… Guilty Dog Looking Guilty
Image source: imgur.com
#26 Sooo Who’s The Culprit?
Image source: Susan
#27 The Face Of Pure Guilt
Image source: reddit.com
#28 Getting A Treat
Image source: yoyowall.com
#29 Just Used A Bit Of Toilet Paper, Nothing More
#30 This Puppy Is An Expert Shoe Destroyer
Image source: Juwelz
#31 Kula The Destroyer
Image source: lifewithdogs.com
#32 Dolly The Pit Bull Won’t Stop Sitting On Her Brother Duke
Image source: Angela Eden
#33 Sister Love
#34 I Got Yer Slippers! I Got’em Good..
#35 Westie Mess
Image source: houndbound.com
#36 Bad Dogs
#37 Mom!!! I Just Helped You To Unwrap All The Xmas Presents Under The Tree!!! Wich One Is Mine?
#38 A Messy French Bulldog Puppy
Image source: houndbound.com
#39 Don’t Go To School.. Or You Can Take Me With You. Look, I Can Perfectly Fit In It. (:
#40 No, Really! I Found It Like This!
#41 What Box Of Lorikeet Food
#42 Look I Got A New Hat!!
#43 It´s Not My Problem Being Left Alone…
#44 It’s Just A Face Mask
#45 Beagle Puppy Was Bored
#46 Proving Who The Real Boss Is
#47 She Just Loves To Eat Our Couch When We Are Out.
#48 It’s Not My Fault Really! This Chair Was In My Way!
#49 No, Not Ready To Get Up.
#50 The Floor Is Cold….
#51 Champ Moved A Chair Blocking A Locked Cabinet To Get To The Garbage That Day.
#52 You Won’t Even Notice I’m Here…
#53 Mum Got To The Seat First, Tina Didn’t Care.
#54 Only Gone For A Half Hour…
#55 She Was Trying To Reach The Almond Skins And Salt In The Bottom Of This Empty Jar.
#56 I Figured You Needed New Carpets Anyway
#57 Naughty Or Nice?
#58 When The Dog Decided To “help” With The Packing.
#59 I Went Ahead And Took Care Of That Shredding For You, Mom & Dad!!!
#60 Thanks For Leaving This Out For Me! Aren’t You Proud?!
#61 I Win!
#62 Most Awkward Five Ever
#63 I Can Stand Wherever I Want!
#64 So He Thinks We Are His Property.
#65 I Ate Your Shoelaces, Because I Am A Needy Asshole. Who Needs To Go To The Gym, Anyway??!!
#66 She Heard Mommy Call It Beanbag. She Hunted For Beans
#67 Oops! Looks Like A Paper Lunch Bag Today!
#68 This Is How Davison Tells Desi He’s Had Enough Of His Ankle Biting
#69 Archibald Gets Acquianted With Feminine Hygiene
#70 Don’t You Remember That You Left This Diaper In The Middle Of The Carpet??!?
#71 Yes, I Ate Your Sofa
#72 What Puppy Wants, Puppy Gets
#73 Kevin Is A Bin Raiding Asshole
#74 Dog With A Weird Fetish For Underwear
#75 Sleep On The Delinquency Is Remarkably…;p
#76 Ff
#77 Oh, This Was Your Work Portfolio? Look At All The F*cks I Don’t Give!
#78 “i Will Miss Him :(“
#79 Look What You Did, You Little Jerk
#80 Work Is Overrated, Especially When Mom Is Sitting On My Chair!
#81 Nothing Like Help Mum To Rest…
#82 Shameless
#83 Happy Hour Two For One
#84 Not A Dog
