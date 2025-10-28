Dogs Can Be Assholes, Too

by

Sure, dogs are fluffy, friendly, loyal, adorable and all that, but they can also be total assholes as well. Sometimes, when you come home to the aftermath of an asshole dog like the ones in this list, you don’t know whether to laugh or to cry.

If you have a photo with proof that dogs can indeed be assholes, please share it with your fellow pandas by adding it to this list – and upvote your favorites as well!

#1 No One Is Gonna Believe That I Actually Ate Your Homework

Image source: imgur

#2 Left My Baby Husky Alone For A Minute And I Come Back To This

Image source: reddit.com

#3 I’m Glad You’re Home. It’s Been Pretty Boring Around Here

Image source: reddit.com

#4 Look At These Two Trying To Drown Their Brother

Image source: imgur.com

#5 My Friend Just Got A New Puppy

Image source: imgur.com

#6 When My Dog Decided To Sit On My Cat

Image source: imgur.com

#7 Yes, This Is A Perfect Place For My Bathroom Break

Image source: forum.krstarica.com

#8 Dog Who Is Also A Face Mask

Image source: atomhorse.tumblr.com

#9 Get This Thing Off Me!

Image source: imgur.com

#10 Who Did’t Let The Cat Out?

#11 Overly Attached Dog

Image source: reddit.com

#12 Badass Shiba

Image source: imgur.com

#13 Bathroom Break

Image source: 1funny.com

#14 I Own This Human!

#15 I Don’t Always Sit On Cats But When I Do, I Sit On Miles

Image source: Bill Killillay

#16 Yellow Pillow

Image source: Dona Minúcia

#17 There Was A Spider, But It’s Gone Now

Image source: imgur.com

#18 I Was A Little Cold

#19 Where I Can Put My Bone?

#20 Welcome Home, How Was Your Day?

Image source: reddit.com

#21 Just Sittin’, Chillin’

#22 No Word Of A Lie, This Is What I Just Came Home To

Image source: reddit.com

#23 My Parents Dog Was Cold, So Tore Its Way Into A Pillow. When I Snapped A Photo He Gave Me This

Image source: imgur.com

#24 I Broke This Cause I Love You

#25 I Was Only Gone For Ten Minutes… Guilty Dog Looking Guilty

Image source: imgur.com

#26 Sooo Who’s The Culprit?

Image source: Susan

#27 The Face Of Pure Guilt

Image source: reddit.com

#28 Getting A Treat

Image source: yoyowall.com

#29 Just Used A Bit Of Toilet Paper, Nothing More

#30 This Puppy Is An Expert Shoe Destroyer

Image source: Juwelz

#31 Kula The Destroyer

Image source: lifewithdogs.com

#32 Dolly The Pit Bull Won’t Stop Sitting On Her Brother Duke

Image source: Angela Eden

#33 Sister Love

#34 I Got Yer Slippers! I Got’em Good..

#35 Westie Mess

Image source: houndbound.com

#36 Bad Dogs

#37 Mom!!! I Just Helped You To Unwrap All The Xmas Presents Under The Tree!!! Wich One Is Mine?

#38 A Messy French Bulldog Puppy

Image source: houndbound.com

#39 Don’t Go To School.. Or You Can Take Me With You. Look, I Can Perfectly Fit In It. (:

#40 No, Really! I Found It Like This!

#41 What Box Of Lorikeet Food

#42 Look I Got A New Hat!!

#43 It´s Not My Problem Being Left Alone…

#44 It’s Just A Face Mask

#45 Beagle Puppy Was Bored

#46 Proving Who The Real Boss Is

#47 She Just Loves To Eat Our Couch When We Are Out.

#48 It’s Not My Fault Really! This Chair Was In My Way!

#49 No, Not Ready To Get Up.

#50 The Floor Is Cold….

#51 Champ Moved A Chair Blocking A Locked Cabinet To Get To The Garbage That Day.

#52 You Won’t Even Notice I’m Here…

#53 Mum Got To The Seat First, Tina Didn’t Care.

#54 Only Gone For A Half Hour…

#55 She Was Trying To Reach The Almond Skins And Salt In The Bottom Of This Empty Jar.

#56 I Figured You Needed New Carpets Anyway

#57 Naughty Or Nice?

#58 When The Dog Decided To “help” With The Packing.

#59 I Went Ahead And Took Care Of That Shredding For You, Mom & Dad!!!

#60 Thanks For Leaving This Out For Me! Aren’t You Proud?!

#61 I Win!

#62 Most Awkward Five Ever

#63 I Can Stand Wherever I Want!

#64 So He Thinks We Are His Property.

#65 I Ate Your Shoelaces, Because I Am A Needy Asshole. Who Needs To Go To The Gym, Anyway??!!

#66 She Heard Mommy Call It Beanbag. She Hunted For Beans

#67 Oops! Looks Like A Paper Lunch Bag Today!

#68 This Is How Davison Tells Desi He’s Had Enough Of His Ankle Biting

#69 Archibald Gets Acquianted With Feminine Hygiene

#70 Don’t You Remember That You Left This Diaper In The Middle Of The Carpet??!?

#71 Yes, I Ate Your Sofa

#72 What Puppy Wants, Puppy Gets

#73 Kevin Is A Bin Raiding Asshole

#74 Dog With A Weird Fetish For Underwear

#75 Sleep On The Delinquency Is Remarkably…;p

#76 Ff

#77 Oh, This Was Your Work Portfolio? Look At All The F*cks I Don’t Give!

#78 “i Will Miss Him :(“

#79 Look What You Did, You Little Jerk

#80 Work Is Overrated, Especially When Mom Is Sitting On My Chair!

#81 Nothing Like Help Mum To Rest…

#82 Shameless

#83 Happy Hour Two For One

#84 Not A Dog

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
