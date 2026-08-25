Jerry Bruckheimer’s 5 Biggest Movie Franchises, Ranked by Box Office Earnings

Jerry Bruckheimer has earned a reputation for producing movies that combine entertainment with impressive staying power. From explosive action films to swashbuckling adventures, Bruckheimer has helped launch some of Hollywood’s most recognizable franchises. While trends have come and gone, his projects have consistently found a place at the global box office, turning familiar characters into lasting pop culture icons.
Arguably, while not every Bruckheimer production became a franchise, the ones that did often grew into billion-dollar brands. Whether built around fearless fighter pilots, wisecracking detectives, or treasure-hunting historians, these series have attracted millions of moviegoers worldwide. Ranked by their combined worldwide box office earnings, here are the five biggest movie franchises Jerry Bruckheimer has produced.
5. National Treasure
Worldwide Box Office: $806.5 Million
Number of Films: 3
First released in 2004, National Treasure introduced audiences to Benjamin Gates (Nicolas Cage), a historian and treasure hunter who believes America’s greatest secrets are hidden in plain sight. Blending historical mysteries with modern adventure, the first film became an unexpected hit and earned a sequel, National Treasure: Book of Secrets, in 2007.
Although the franchise consists of only two theatrical films, it remains one of Jerry Bruckheimer’s most beloved family-friendly properties. Its mix of puzzles, historical landmarks, and globe-trotting adventures gave it a distinct identity in a market dominated by superhero films. Years later, the franchise expanded with a Disney+ television series, but its theatrical releases alone generated more than $800 million worldwide.
4. Beverly Hills Cop
Worldwide Box Office: $885.4 Million
Number of Films: 4
Few action-comedy franchises have enjoyed the longevity of Beverly Hills Cop. The series began in 1984 with Eddie Murphy‘s unforgettable performance as Detroit detective Axel Foley, whose quick wit proved just as effective as his investigative skills. The film became one of the decade’s biggest hits and established Murphy as an international movie star.
Three theatrical sequels followed over the next four decades, with Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F arriving in 2024 as a streaming release after years in development. Thanks to the enormous success of the original trilogy at the global box office, the franchise edges closer to the $1 billion mark. Its enduring popularity reflects both Murphy’s charisma and Bruckheimer’s knack for combining action with broad comedy.
3. Bad Boys
Worldwide Box Office: $1.243 billion
Number of Films: 4
When Bad Boys debuted in 1995, it paired Will Smith and Martin Lawrence as Miami detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett. Their contrasting personalities, fast-paced banter, and explosive action sequences quickly made the film a fan favorite. Directed by Michael Bay, it also helped launch one of Hollywood’s most successful action franchises.
The series continued with Bad Boys II, Bad Boys for Life, and Bad Boys: Ride or Die, with each installment reinforcing the chemistry between its two leads. The franchise enjoyed a major resurgence after a long hiatus, proving that audiences were still eager to see the detective duo reunite. With more than $1.2 billion in worldwide ticket sales, Bad Boys remains one of Bruckheimer’s most dependable box office performers.
2. Top Gun
Worldwide Box Office: $1.86 Billion
Number of Films: 2
Sometimes a franchise needs decades to reach its full potential, as was certainly the case with Top Gun. The original 1986 film became an instant cultural phenomenon, thanks to Tom Cruise’s performance as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell and its thrilling aerial photography. It remained one of the defining action films of the 1980s for years.
More than three decades later, Top Gun: Maverick exceeded even the highest expectations. The sequel earned $1.5 billion worldwide, becoming one of the biggest films of the decade and the highest-grossing movie of Cruise’s career. Together, the two films have generated almost $2 billion globally, demonstrating how a carefully crafted sequel can elevate an entire franchise.
1. Pirates of the Caribbean
Worldwide Box Office: $4.52 billion
Number of Films: 5
No Jerry Bruckheimer franchise has matched the commercial success of Pirates of the Caribbean. Inspired by Disney’s iconic theme park attraction, the series began with The Curse of the Black Pearl in 2003. What could have been a risky adaptation instead became a worldwide sensation, fueled by Johnny Depp‘s unforgettable portrayal of Captain Jack Sparrow.
Five theatrical films followed, each delivering elaborate visual effects, supernatural adventures, and large-scale naval battles. The franchise reached its commercial peak with Dead Man’s Chest and On Stranger Tides, both of which crossed the $1 billion mark worldwide. Combined, the five films have earned more than $4.5 billion at the global box office, making Pirates of the Caribbean not only Bruckheimer’s biggest franchise but also one of Disney’s most valuable film series.
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