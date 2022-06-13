10 Things You Didn’t Know about Jermaine Boddie

The name Jermaine Boddie is familiar to anyone who has ever watched reality television shows about street racing. He’s one of the stars of the show “Street Outlaws,” and he does many things on the side. He’s a street racer. He’s a son. He’s got a long and storied history in the business, and he is someone with a lot of fans. He is not, however, entirely open about his life and what he’s up to when he is not behind the wheel of his race car, and that is perfectly fine. What do we know about him?
1. He is One of Ten Kids
He is one of ten kids. His father, Kenny, is a racer, too. He is the third youngest of the ten kids, and they all supported their father. Jermaine grew up watching his father race, and he was regularly seen on the track while his father was doing his thing alongside his own uncle.
2. Racing is a Family Affair
Not only is his father a racer, so is his uncle, Ronnie. They are so good at what they do that they are permanent fixtures on the track. They were huge in both the 70s and the 80s, so it only makes sense that at least one of the kids that one of them had would also go into the same line of work. That line of work is the family business, which is racing.
3. He’s from the Bay Area
He’s from the Bay Area. His family raced in San Francisco, and their family name is big there. He’s been around the area his entire life, and it’s been something he’s worked on for a long time. The people in the racing world in San Francisco know his name and the name of his family well.
4. He is A Basketball Player
One thing that many people are surprised to learn about this star is that he is also a basketball player. There was a time in his life when he didn’t know if he’d do anything other than play ball. He’s talented on the court.
5. He Bought His First Car at 19
Jermaine is a man who was really into racing, and he has been his entire life. However, he was also a star on the basketball court. This led him to a point in which he had to make a major life decision. Did he want to pursue his dreams of playing ball or of racing? At the age of 19, he knew the answer. He bought his first car, and the rest is history.
6. He Chose a Difficult Path
While he does not discuss it and there is not much information we can verify about it, it’s been rumored that he spent a few years dealing drugs while he was in his late teens and early 20s. There is even some speculation that he was arrested, and a rumor that he did time in prison for his drug-dealing back in the early 2000s.
7. He Has a Nickname
Many people call him Jermaine. Others call him Jay. And then there are those who call him Boddie. There are so many things you can call him, but a reality star is definitely one that works. He’s got the television history, he’s got the business sense, and he is a racer from start to finish.
8. He is In His 40s
We don’t know how old he is, exactly, but we do know that it seems he was born in the 70s and is estimated to be in his late 40s. We are not entirely certain how old he is, but this does seem to be accurate in terms of the timeline of his life and the history of his life.
9. He’s Making Money
His net worth is estimated to be in the millions, with many websites online stating that it’s at or around $1 million. However, we do know that he earns somewhere between $20k and $30k for each of his television series episodes. That’s a hefty paycheck, and it tells us that he is doing all right in terms of his financial situation and his income.
10. He’s Very Private
While it is true that he is a man who spends his time filming reality television, it is also true that he is not someone who is very open about his personal life. He does keep that to himself, and he is very personal. He doesn’t share anything about his personal life, any kids he might have, his history, or anything of that nature. He’s all business, all the time, and it works for him.