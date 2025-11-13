Jason Momoa Shows Off His Impressive Collection Of Leica Cameras And It’s Making Photographers Jealous

by

Jason Momoa has a few self-confessed addictions, he loves his Harley Davidsons, electric and bass guitars for example. Unsurprisingly, the photographer’s son has a keen interest in cameras too and took to Instagram recently to show off his impressive collection of vintage and model Leica rangefinders.

Image credits: prideofgypsies

Image credits: leicacamerausa

The iconic German camera maker is famous for the collectibility of its models; early or rare cameras and accessories can fetch extremely high prices. For instance, one anonymous buyer bought a rare 1923 Leica camera for $2.96 million at an auction in Vienna in 2018, making it the most expensive camera ever sold.

Image credits: prideofgypsies

Image credits: prideofgypsies

Momoa seems to be a fan of the vintage stuff, lovingly cradling a 1958 M2 model and a classic 73mm lens from 1930. His passion for the cameras has been noticed by the company, which is apparently set to work on a special project together with the Aquaman actor. Leica has worked with celebrity fans before, in 2015 they released the special edition Leica M-P ‘Correspondent’ camera which was designed by Lenny Kravitz (who is, coincidentally, Momoa’s wife’s ex) and was specially made to look “pre-worn.”

Image credits: prideofgypsies

The company certainly seems to make the most of their hipster-vintage reputation which, together with the highest quality engineering and cutting-edge technology, means that their cameras and lenses are sure to remain highly desirable for generations to come.

Image credits: prideofgypsies

But what is it about Leicas that promote such passion and loyalty to their fans? And why are they so collectible? “The legendary reputation of the Leica brand is founded on a long tradition of excellent quality,” a Leica spokesperson told Bored Panda. “In combination with innovative technologies, all Leica products fulfill a common objective: better pictures, wherever perception and visualization matter. Our customers appreciate this very much!”

Image credits: prideofgypsies

“On the one hand, Leica cameras are products of lasting value that combine the finest art of precision engineering and handcrafted perfection “Made in Germany”. They deliver the best image results and offer the photographer incomparable creative freedom – then as now. On the other hand, not only do photographs tell exciting stories, but some Leica cameras have also experienced something incomparable, which makes it a true collector’s item.”

Image credits: prideofgypsies

What is it about Momoa that made Leica want to work together with him? “When choosing a partner, the main focus is on ensuring that the partner fits the Leica brand, the values of the company and our products,” Leica explained. Looks like a match made in heaven to us!

Image credits: leicacamerausa

Image credits: prideofgypsies

Image credits: prideofgypsies

Jason’s photo taken with Leica camera:

Image credits: prideofgypsies

Here’s what people had to say

