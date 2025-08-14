Dad Makes His Premature Baby Do Manly Things, And The Result Is Hilarious (OC)

by

Our son Ryan was born 9 weeks premature weighing just under 3 lbs. He spent 6 weeks in the NICU and it seemed to last forever. When my daughter was born 2+ years ago, I photoshopped her playing sports as an infant and had wanted to do something similar for my son. Although things didn’t go according to plan we didn’t let it slow us down. We joked that he wasn’t a premature baby just “advanced” – so I came up with the idea that we should do a photo series of him doing manly things.

Each shoot took about 15-20 minutes. Most of the work is in setup and photo editing. First, I had to make props and find outfits for most of the photo ideas. The next step was setting up the scene, framing the shot, arranging props, and setting up the lighting where appropriate. Some of the setups were elaborate – like for the benchpress photo. For this one, I made a rig that hung from the ceiling. It mounted the camera and also held the barbell above Ryan so all he had to do was grip it rather than holding it up.

My wife often helped out by holding our adorable baby so I could put his hands/arms/legs in certain positions, holding things. After I got the pictures of Ryan, I would take some shots of anything that he couldn’t actually hold, like the ax swinging or the fish on the fishing line. After each shot, I would comb through these hundreds of cute photos and choose the best ones. I then used Photoshop to remove myself from the pictures and combine the best parts of his body into a unified composite photo.

People seemed to love the photos – there was a lot of disappointment when the series came to an end. Most people found them funny but there were always a few people that feared for Ryan’s safety. I always explained how the “danger” all came from photoshop and he was always being held and was never in any harm. I’m curious to see what Ryan thinks of them 18 years from now when he’s actually grown up.

My three pieces of advice for parents of premature babies are to be patient, be positive, and seek support. Scroll down below to see all the fun we had with Baby Ryan!

Shaving that 5 o’clock shadow

Dad Makes His Premature Baby Do Manly Things, And The Result Is Hilarious (OC)

Mowing the lawn

Dad Makes His Premature Baby Do Manly Things, And The Result Is Hilarious (OC)

Blowing the leaves like a champ

Dad Makes His Premature Baby Do Manly Things, And The Result Is Hilarious (OC)

Playing poker with the boys

Dad Makes His Premature Baby Do Manly Things, And The Result Is Hilarious (OC)

Chopping that firewood

Dad Makes His Premature Baby Do Manly Things, And The Result Is Hilarious (OC)

Catching his first fish (and release)

Dad Makes His Premature Baby Do Manly Things, And The Result Is Hilarious (OC)

Tuning up mom’s Prius

Dad Makes His Premature Baby Do Manly Things, And The Result Is Hilarious (OC)

Carving the Thanksgiving turkey

Dad Makes His Premature Baby Do Manly Things, And The Result Is Hilarious (OC)

Earning that paycheck (yes we made him a mini briefcase)

Dad Makes His Premature Baby Do Manly Things, And The Result Is Hilarious (OC)

Maxing out at 106 ounces on the benchpress

Dad Makes His Premature Baby Do Manly Things, And The Result Is Hilarious (OC)

Pumping iron

Dad Makes His Premature Baby Do Manly Things, And The Result Is Hilarious (OC)

Ryan’s now 6 months old and finally on the growth chart! Much love to all the NICU nurses at Virtua Mount Holly.

Dad Makes His Premature Baby Do Manly Things, And The Result Is Hilarious (OC)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
It’s Definitely Time To Reboot ESPN’s “Bodyshaping”
3 min read
Jun, 7, 2021
Bill O’Reilly Goes on Much Needed Vacation to Hit on Younger Women in Peace
3 min read
Apr, 13, 2017
Don’t Forget Cash Cab and Gold Rush Are Coming Back to Discovery
3 min read
Sep, 6, 2017
Five Things You Didn’t Know about Aaron Paul’s Wife Lauren Parsekian
3 min read
Oct, 7, 2014
Is Curb Your Enthusiasm Ending With Season 12? Here’s What You Need to Know
3 min read
Jan, 13, 2024
Quantico
Quantico Star Lenny Platt Previews Drew’s Future Going Into the Finale
3 min read
May, 1, 2016
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.