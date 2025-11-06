Hey Pandas, What Do You Think Will Someday Be Illegal Once We Fully Realize How Harmful It Is?

Hey Pandas, let’s speculate! What everyday things do you think will one day be banned once we realize how harmful they really are? Share your thoughts and predictions.
#1
Overcharging people for everything.
It’s come to the point where people have to chose food or rent
#2
Owning more than one, *maybe* two homes.
#3
Bisphenol A (BPA), which is synthetic estrogen and is impossible to avoid ingesting. It has been found inside polar bears.
#4
Carbon Emissions
#5
Smoking. It’s strange that we all know how dangerous it is not, just to the people who smoke, but the all the people around them through passive smoking. I have a friend who has COPD and has to wear an oxygen tank all the time because he can’t breathe on his own, He never smoked a day in his life, he just soaked up all the smoke from people’s cigerettes from when he was playing in smokey venues when he was making a living in the 70s 80s and 90s. I know it’s banned indoors and in cars as well, especially around children, but making it illegal would save so many lives. It will probably never happen though due to the amount of money the governments make from taxing cigerettes, vapes etc.
#6
gerrymandering of voting districts ( i hope)
#7
Freedom of thought. We will all learn Newspeak and literally will no longer be able to articulate or even comprehend opposing the totalitarian state in any way, no matter how seemingly insignificant.
#8
Extremely bright headlights. It’s difficult to regulate and fix but something’s gotta be done as the accidents pile up.
#9
Something about presidential elections, I just don’t know what.
