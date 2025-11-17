Hey Pandas, What Two Animals Do You Think Should Never Be Mixed Together? (Closed)

If you could NOT mix two animals, which two should never be combined? Personally, I think a blobfish and a viscacha…
Mosquito and alligator. Florida hell.
any animal and human combo is pretty weird, and i’m not gonna act like it isn’t ha
Zebra or donkey with a horse…
Stop your basically torturing the offspring to live for our entertainment when its gonna go extinct anyways 😭
The male human and the female human
tarantula and bees
Chicken and…pig
alligator and horse, cat and giraffe, bear and dog
Porcupine and Blue whale. Sloth and Bat. Panda and Moose. Snake and Hippo. Giraffe and Penguin.
murderhornet and rattlesnake
Saw a beautiful animation on youtube about a butterfly and spider getting together and having a spider-fly. The story was cute but I do not welcome that IRL.
Spiders + Anything that flies. I can handle spiders as they are, but the idea of flying spiders is terrifying.
any bug at all and a human
An elephant and a dachshund. A giraffe and a Sphynx cat. A whale and an ostrich.
Literally anything and a blobfish
A funnel-web spider and mosquitos. Billions of murderbastards. Or how about Man-O-War and dogs! A super-deadly domesticated thing that just wants to sit on your lap.
Spider and Tasmanian Devil.
me and a racoon.
Probably Mayfly and Blue Whale. Massive, freaky looking, dies in days.
duck and giraffe – each cute on their own, but together??
in my thoughts a snake and a spider here’s a
