Hey Pandas, What Two Animals Do You Think Should Never Be Mixed Together? (Closed)

by

If you could NOT mix two animals, which two should never be combined? Personally, I think a blobfish and a viscacha…

#1

Mosquito and alligator. Florida hell.

#2

any animal and human combo is pretty weird, and i’m not gonna act like it isn’t ha

#3

Zebra or donkey with a horse…

Stop your basically torturing the offspring to live for our entertainment when its gonna go extinct anyways 😭

#4

The male human and the female human

#5

tarantula and bees

#6

Chicken and…pig

#7

alligator and horse, cat and giraffe, bear and dog

#8

Porcupine and Blue whale. Sloth and Bat. Panda and Moose. Snake and Hippo. Giraffe and Penguin.

#9

#10

murderhornet and rattlesnake

#11

Saw a beautiful animation on youtube about a butterfly and spider getting together and having a spider-fly. The story was cute but I do not welcome that IRL.

#12

Spiders + Anything that flies. I can handle spiders as they are, but the idea of flying spiders is terrifying.

#13

any bug at all and a human

#14

An elephant and a dachshund. A giraffe and a Sphynx cat. A whale and an ostrich.

#15

Literally anything and a blobfish

#16

A funnel-web spider and mosquitos. Billions of murderbastards. Or how about Man-O-War and dogs! A super-deadly domesticated thing that just wants to sit on your lap.

#17

Spider and Tasmanian Devil.

#18

me and a racoon.

#19

Probably Mayfly and Blue Whale. Massive, freaky looking, dies in days.

#20

duck and giraffe – each cute on their own, but together??

#21

in my thoughts a snake and a spider here's a

Image source: google.com

100% secure your website.