Artist Continues To Explore A Funny Story Where A Human Girl Was Adopted As A Pet By Aliens (45 New Pics)

Imagine being scooped up by an alien family and instantly treated like a household pet. That’s the wonderfully weird (and weirdly relatable) premise of “Me, The Family Pet?” by artist Jejo S. In this comic universe, humans aren’t the ones adopting cute companions; the aliens are. And when a human girl named Sally ends up with a sweet but slightly clueless alien family called the Gwanians, everyday life turns into a steady stream of affection, confusion, and “what is she doing now?” moments.
We’ve featured Jejo’s comics on Bored Panda before, and the charm hasn’t worn off. The series still nails that cozy-chaotic balance: part sci-fi, part slice-of-life, and full of little reminders that humans are… kind of strange when viewed from the outside.
Now scroll down and enjoy Sally’s latest adventures, and don’t be surprised if you start looking at your own pet and wondering what they think you’re doing.
Rex to the rescue
If you’ve been following along, you’ll also know the story has started to lean into bigger stakes. In the most recent Bored Panda post yesterday, Sally made a huge decision and headed back to Earth after learning she might have family looking for her. That shift didn’t wrap up in a neat little bow, and that’s where this update comes in.
This post picks up with the last few comics from Season 2, closing out that arc, and then jumps into the early part of Season 3, where Sally’s world keeps expanding and the “humans as pets” idea keeps getting tested in new (and hilarious) ways.
If you’re new here, don’t worry, it’s easy to catch on: the Gwanians adore Sally, Sally does very human things, and everyone involved is doing their best. And yes, we’ll be back with more posts covering the rest of Season 3 soon.
They can understand each other?
Reconciliation
Europa and Sally finally have a conversation!
Rex’s conscience
Europe commits Grand Theft Saucer
Last minute rescue
The chase is still on!
Rex’s surprise visitor
The plot thickens
“We’re the cool kids now!”
Planning ahead
Pandia the geek
Pandia’s human is… cool!?
Science first, social life second
A pet robot for their pet humans
Dexter’s laboratory
Let the party begin…
Nancy is jealous?
Sally the hacker
Who is Veronica Walsh?
Eureka!
Dexter is a man of few words
Nancy’s flashback
A kind stranger appears
Nancy decides to go wild
Nancy’s aunt is not going to be happy…
Why is Veronica so protective of Nancy?
Nancy is finally free to live her life
But abandonment is always a moment away…
Why did Veronica leave?
Nancy makes a run for it…
Oh, so that’s how she ended up on Gwan
Back to reality…
Here come the “cool” kids
Terminated?!
Pandia and Dexter crashing the party
Pandia is a genius!
Rock n’ roll
Trying to fit in is a burden
Sally’s got the dance moves
Nancy likes Dexter?
Io’s mom is a nerd too
Party’s over!
To be continued…
