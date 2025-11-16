Hey Pandas, What’s One Of The Most Fun Childhood Memories You Have?

Share your childhood memories!
#1
There are so many fond childhood memories to choose from, but my favorite would be when I would pretend to be a cook. In primary school, my friends and I loved making finger-licking food at our “cooking station” and we’d offer it to any teachers who happened to be around.
#2
One of my most fun childhood memories is playing on the street with my cousins. I’m an only child and grew up pretty sheltered so those moments really stood out.
#3
As a young child I got to ride an elephant. My 3 brothers were on board as well.
#4
I was very much a tomboy as a kid, so most of my fun memories took place outside. In particular my brother, neighbour and I would spend hours in the ‘board of works, flood retaining basin’ that had a creek flowing through part of it. We made tree houses, dams, rode our bikes and made small fires (which we knew we shouldn’t do, but thought we were safe enough because we had a bucket of water nearby).
#5
Staying at a vacation lodge with my family where the shoreline was covered with pretty stones and collecting them. I still have a chunk of rose quartz the size of a loonie (that’s a Canadian dollar coin).
#6
We all went fishing in my dad’s canoe at a lake about 45 minutes away from home. We even took our family dog with us. Mom and Dad paddled and my sister, dog, and I rode in the middle. It was a beautiful day with perfect weather and no incidents. I couldn’t even tell you if anyone caught any fish or not.
