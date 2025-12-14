James Comey: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
James Comey
December 14, 1960
Yonkers, New York, US
65 Years Old
Sagittarius
Who Is James Comey?
James Brien Comey is an American lawyer and former Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. His career involved high-stakes legal challenges and significant public service.
Comey gained widespread recognition as FBI Director from 2013 to 2017. His controversial handling of the 2016 US presidential election sparked intense national debate.
Early Life and Education
James Brien Comey was born in Yonkers, New York, to Joan Marie and J. Brien Comey. His father worked in corporate real estate, and the family later moved to Allendale, New Jersey.
He studied chemistry and religion at the College of William & Mary. Comey then earned his law degree from the University of Chicago Law School, setting his path for public service.
Notable Relationships
A long-term commitment defines James Brien Comey’s relationship with Patrice Failor, his wife since 1987. Their enduring marriage has been a consistent aspect of his public and private life.
Comey and Failor share five children: Maurene, Katherine, Brien, Claire, and Abby. The couple has also been involved in foster care, showcasing their dedication to family.
Career Highlights
James Brien Comey’s career includes pivotal roles as US Attorney for the Southern District of New York and Deputy Attorney General. He notably led prosecutions against the Gambino crime family and supervised terrorism cases.
His most public position was Director of the FBI from 2013 to 2017, where he emphasized integrity and independence. Comey also became an author, publishing bestselling memoirs reflecting on his government service.
Signature Quote
“Ethical leaders do not run from criticism, especially self-criticism, and they don’t hide from uncomfortable questions.”
