James Comey: Bio And Career Highlights

by

James Comey: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

James Comey

December 14, 1960

Yonkers, New York, US

65 Years Old

Sagittarius

Who Is James Comey?

James Brien Comey is an American lawyer and former Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. His career involved high-stakes legal challenges and significant public service.

Comey gained widespread recognition as FBI Director from 2013 to 2017. His controversial handling of the 2016 US presidential election sparked intense national debate.

Early Life and Education

James Brien Comey was born in Yonkers, New York, to Joan Marie and J. Brien Comey. His father worked in corporate real estate, and the family later moved to Allendale, New Jersey.

He studied chemistry and religion at the College of William & Mary. Comey then earned his law degree from the University of Chicago Law School, setting his path for public service.

Notable Relationships

A long-term commitment defines James Brien Comey’s relationship with Patrice Failor, his wife since 1987. Their enduring marriage has been a consistent aspect of his public and private life.

Comey and Failor share five children: Maurene, Katherine, Brien, Claire, and Abby. The couple has also been involved in foster care, showcasing their dedication to family.

Career Highlights

James Brien Comey’s career includes pivotal roles as US Attorney for the Southern District of New York and Deputy Attorney General. He notably led prosecutions against the Gambino crime family and supervised terrorism cases.

His most public position was Director of the FBI from 2013 to 2017, where he emphasized integrity and independence. Comey also became an author, publishing bestselling memoirs reflecting on his government service.

Signature Quote

“Ethical leaders do not run from criticism, especially self-criticism, and they don’t hide from uncomfortable questions.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
6 Most Anticipated Shows of 2024
3 min read
Jan, 11, 2024
59 Stories About Bosses Being Frustratingly Out Of Touch
3 min read
Aug, 8, 2025
Couple Hosts Expensive Thanksgiving Dinner, Plan To Enjoy The Leftovers Only To Realize They’re Gone
3 min read
Dec, 4, 2025
“I Don’t Like Small Dogs” Guy Is Won Over By A Sneaky Chihuahua Which He Now Tucks In To Sleep Every Night
3 min read
Jul, 29, 2025
The Messenger: Track This Bird Traveling The World
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Man Thinks Wife’s Request For Him To Get A Job Is Unreasonable But Her Working 2 Jobs Instead Makes Sense
3 min read
Oct, 16, 2025