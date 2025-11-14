Hey Pandas, What Is Something That You Need Help Understanding? (Closed)

Help each other out in the comments. Keep it family-friendly.
#1
To the people that hate women, hate blacks, or hate LGBTQ+, can you please help me understand why women are so bad, blacks are so bad, and LGBTQ+ people are bad? I mean, they’re not trying to kill you or anything.
#2
In films, why is it that, if a woman is beating her husband/ boyfriend, it is usually supposed to be funny and the film is probably a comedy but if it is the other way round, the film is usually supposed to be sad and dark?
Both are just as wrong as each other so why is one deemed as something laughable but the other not?
#3
Life… I need help with understanding life.
#4
Why Insulin Prices Have Skyrocketed Since Biden Got In…………………..
Not Trying To Spark Political Stuff.
#5
Why Buddy (from the D**k Van Dyke Show) likes prune yogurt. I’m sorry, but, this needs explaining.
#6
The book of Revelation. I sensed it held an important message, but veiled in mystery. Taking a Bible class, I learned that the writer intentionally codified its message because the empire that had banished him to Patmos island was implicated as a chief enemy of the movement, throughout its pages. So it had to pass through enemy hands, to get to the intended audience. His captors probably thought they had broken him and gladly passed on the presumed babbling of a madman. However, over 50% of the book references prior scriptures that only only someone familiar with the scriptures would recognize and interpret. All the symbolic imagery is explained elsewhere in the Bible.
