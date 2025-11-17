36 Comics And Illustrations By Herta Burbė That Might Brighten Up Your Day

Herta Burbė is a Lithuanian artist who creates comic strips, cartoons, caricatures, and more. Her art takes everyday moments and adds a fun twist. With a keen eye for life’s quirks and oddities, Herta skillfully transforms them into comics that are sure to tickle your funny bone.
We’ve curated a collection of Herta Burbė’s illustrations, so we invite you to keep scrolling to see them! Don’t forget to upvote your favorite works and let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment!
More info: Instagram | hertaburbe.com | Facebook | patreon.com
#1
Image source: herta_burbe
#2
Image source: herta_burbe
#3
Image source: herta_burbe
#4
Image source: herta_burbe
#5
Image source: herta_burbe
#6
Image source: herta_burbe
#7
Image source: herta_burbe
#8
Image source: herta_burbe
#9
Image source: herta_burbe
#10
Image source: herta_burbe
#11
Image source: herta_burbe
#12
Image source: herta_burbe
#13
Image source: herta_burbe
#14
Image source: herta_burbe
#15
Image source: herta_burbe
#16
Image source: herta_burbe
#17
Image source: herta_burbe
#18
Image source: herta_burbe
#19
Image source: herta_burbe
#20
Image source: herta_burbe
#21
Image source: herta_burbe
#22
Image source: herta_burbe
#23
Image source: herta_burbe
#24
Image source: herta_burbe
#25
Image source: herta_burbe
#26
Image source: herta_burbe
#27
Image source: herta_burbe
#28
Image source: herta_burbe
#29
Image source: herta_burbe
#30
Image source: herta_burbe
#31
Image source: herta_burbe
#32
Image source: herta_burbe
#33
Image source: herta_burbe
#34
Image source: herta_burbe
#35
Image source: herta_burbe
#36
Image source: herta_burbe
Follow Us