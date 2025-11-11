I Cover City Streets In Lace Street Art (Part 3)

by

Since seven years I create an art inspired by lace patterns on the streets all over the world for two reasons. The first one is pure visual poetry. In every lace we find symmetry, some kind of order and harmony, isn’t that what we all seek for instinctively?

Sometimes, however, my art is a symbol of true, direct relationships between people. Both making laces and building emotional bonds are processes that require time, attention and patience. Today those are deficit goods.

You can see the first and the second parts of my project here, on Bored Panda.

More info: behance.net

Pont-l’Abbé, France

I Cover City Streets In Lace Street Art (Part 3)

Pont-l’Abbé, France

I Cover City Streets In Lace Street Art (Part 3)

Pont-l’Abbé

I Cover City Streets In Lace Street Art (Part 3)

Mumbai, India

I Cover City Streets In Lace Street Art (Part 3)

Warsaw, Poland

I Cover City Streets In Lace Street Art (Part 3)

Warsaw, Poland

I Cover City Streets In Lace Street Art (Part 3)

Dunedin, New Zealand

I Cover City Streets In Lace Street Art (Part 3)

Sintra, Portugal

I Cover City Streets In Lace Street Art (Part 3)

Bologna, Italy

I Cover City Streets In Lace Street Art (Part 3)

Wrocław, Poland

I Cover City Streets In Lace Street Art (Part 3)

Auckland, New Zealand

I Cover City Streets In Lace Street Art (Part 3)

Warsaw, Poland

I Cover City Streets In Lace Street Art (Part 3)

Auckland, New Zealand

I Cover City Streets In Lace Street Art (Part 3)

Sintra, Portugal

I Cover City Streets In Lace Street Art (Part 3)

Wrocław, Poland

I Cover City Streets In Lace Street Art (Part 3)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I Made This Project To Show That The Zoos Are Prison
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 1 Episode 8 – Noteworthy Events
3 min read
Sep, 24, 2021
Is This The ‘Best Business Card In The World’?..
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
This Was My Very First Time With Papercut Arts
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
This Indie Rock Band Spent 3 Years Building An Incredible 20-Piece Hybrid Instrument To Be Played By 2 Guys
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
I Created A ‘Starry Night’ Miniature Painting Inside A Vintage Pocket Watch
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.