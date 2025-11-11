I Cover City Streets In Lace Street Art (Part 3)

Since seven years I create an art inspired by lace patterns on the streets all over the world for two reasons. The first one is pure visual poetry. In every lace we find symmetry, some kind of order and harmony, isn’t that what we all seek for instinctively?
Sometimes, however, my art is a symbol of true, direct relationships between people. Both making laces and building emotional bonds are processes that require time, attention and patience. Today those are deficit goods.
You can see the first and the second parts of my project here, on Bored Panda.
More info: behance.net
Pont-l’Abbé, France
Pont-l’Abbé
Mumbai, India
Warsaw, Poland
Warsaw, Poland
Dunedin, New Zealand
Sintra, Portugal
Bologna, Italy
Wrocław, Poland
Auckland, New Zealand
Warsaw, Poland
Auckland, New Zealand
Sintra, Portugal
Wrocław, Poland
