Designer Imagines What His Favorite Movies Would Look Like If They Were Old Books (35 Pics)

Movies are often adaptations of top-selling books, which sparks a never-ending discussion about “which one was better” and triggers avid defenders of one or another. North Carolina-based designer and illustrator Matt Stevens imagined an unusual scenario in which famous movies get book “adaptations”―a project both movie and book-lovers can appreciate.
Combining his love of film and old book cover art within this ongoing project called “Good Movies As Old Books,” Stevens reimagines his favorite movies as vintage books. He reinterprets films with his original thought-out illustrations and the result is very accurate. The series additionally serves as a recommendation for all the movieholics out there who are looking for must-see quality cinema, although the list is compiled based on Stevens’ personal opinion.
Scroll through the cool covers and let us know what you think! And continue reading to see what the artist had to say about the project.
More info: Instagram | kickstarter.com | hellomattstevens.com | twitter.com
#1
Image source: mattstevensclt
#2
Image source: mattstevensclt
#3
Image source: mattstevensclt
#4
Image source: mattstevensclt
#5
Image source: mattstevensclt
#6
Image source: mattstevensclt
#7
Image source: mattstevensclt
#8
Image source: mattstevensclt
#9
Image source: mattstevensclt
#10
Image source: mattstevensclt
#11
Image source: mattstevensclt
#12
Image source: mattstevensclt
#13
Image source: mattstevensclt
#14
Image source: mattstevensclt
#15
Image source: mattstevensclt
#16
Image source: mattstevensclt
#17
Image source: mattstevensclt
#18
Image source: mattstevensclt
#19
Image source: mattstevensclt
#20
Image source: mattstevensclt
#21
Image source: mattstevensclt
#22
Image source: mattstevensclt
#23
Image source: mattstevensclt
#24
Image source: mattstevensclt
#25
Image source: mattstevensclt
#26
Image source: mattstevensclt
#27
Image source: mattstevensclt
#28
Image source: mattstevensclt
#29
Image source: mattstevensclt
#30
Image source: mattstevensclt
#31
Image source: mattstevensclt
#32
Image source: mattstevensclt
#33
Image source: mattstevensclt
#34
Image source: mattstevensclt
#35
Image source: mattstevensclt
