This 7-Year-Old Is Going Places (16 Pics)

by

Meet 7-year-old Bea, whose conversations with her mom are taking over the Internet. Her mother Kelly Oxford posts them on her incredibly popular Twitter account that is being followed by more than 636K people.

Bea is not the only child. New York Times best-seller author and screenwriter Kelly also posts about her other two kids, but her 7-year-old daughter takes the spotlight.

Below are some of their funny conversations. You can follow Kelly Oxford on twitter for more!

More info: @kellyoxford

Meet 7-year-old Bea, whose conversations with her mom are taking over the Internet

This 7-Year-Old Is Going Places (16 Pics)

#1

This 7-Year-Old Is Going Places (16 Pics)

Image source: Kelly Oxford

#2

This 7-Year-Old Is Going Places (16 Pics)

Image source: Kelly Oxford

#3

This 7-Year-Old Is Going Places (16 Pics)

Image source: Kelly Oxford

#4

This 7-Year-Old Is Going Places (16 Pics)

Image source: Kelly Oxford

#5

This 7-Year-Old Is Going Places (16 Pics)

Image source: Kelly Oxford

#6

This 7-Year-Old Is Going Places (16 Pics)

Image source: Kelly Oxford

#7

This 7-Year-Old Is Going Places (16 Pics)

Image source: Kelly Oxford

#8

This 7-Year-Old Is Going Places (16 Pics)

Image source: Kelly Oxford

#9

This 7-Year-Old Is Going Places (16 Pics)

Image source: Kelly Oxford

#10

This 7-Year-Old Is Going Places (16 Pics)

Image source: Kelly Oxford

#11

This 7-Year-Old Is Going Places (16 Pics)

Image source: Kelly Oxford

#12

This 7-Year-Old Is Going Places (16 Pics)

Image source: Kelly Oxford

#13

This 7-Year-Old Is Going Places (16 Pics)

Image source: Kelly Oxford

#14

This 7-Year-Old Is Going Places (16 Pics)

Image source: Kelly Oxford

#15

This 7-Year-Old Is Going Places (16 Pics)

Image source: Kelly Oxford

#16

This 7-Year-Old Is Going Places (16 Pics)

Image source: Kelly Oxford

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Turns out Mike Tyson and Neil deGrasse Tyson are Brothers
3 min read
May, 27, 2017
Why Undercover Underage Is A Show Everyone Should Watch
3 min read
Dec, 10, 2021
134 Random Acts Of Genius Vandalism
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Stranger Things is the Upset TV Winner at the SAG Awards
3 min read
Jan, 30, 2017
The CW Picks Up Series Order for DC Comics Adaptation, Naomi
3 min read
May, 27, 2021
NYT Mini Crossword Hints And Answers For 15-September-2025
3 min read
Sep, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.