Is There Still a Chance for a Gambit Movie?

More and more it appears that Gambit isn’t bound to make the cut when it comes to the MCU, though one does have to wonder why. In terms of the character he’s someone that people want to see, he has a lot of appeal, and his power set has already been put on display in X-Men: Origins in a way that was fairly cool until it was blown out of proportion. The helicopter spin to the ground and the pegboard climb to the top of a building were instances that a lot of fans couldn’t remember Remy LeBeau being capable of in the comics, but his powers were still impressive enough that he should have been given another chance just as Deadpool and Logan were, as he’s lived one interesting life that could tack on even more intriguing moments to X-Men history should the MCU decide to change their minds. And what’s even better about this is that Gambit’s story could be a part of the multiverse which is, as many should know by now, one of the biggest ways that Marvel can fix any and every mistake in an admittedly easy manner.
Not only that, but Remy brings a type of romantic flair to the whole thing since his relationship with Rogue, a Rogue that’s closer to his own age in the comics initially, is one of the greater love stories within Marvel comics that was put on display but somehow became very underrated. Perhaps it’s the tragedy of never being able to touch each other that does it, but Gambit and Rogue are still one of the most appealing couples in the Marvel universe since their relationship managed to take more than one hit and still kept being realized no matter what had happened. But in terms of his place with the X-Men, there’s been enough tumult between them that it’s amazing that he kept coming back and being accepted by the group.
Maybe Channing Tatum simply isn’t the right guy to play Remy, but that’s bound to be seen as argumentative at the very least since plenty of people have wanted to see Channing take on this role and rock it out of the park. Even Channing was excited to take on this role, but so far it would appear that Marvel is making it clear that it probably won’t happen. In this day and age that could be a clever tactic to keep people from talking too much and revealing anything that the studio doesn’t want the audience to know yet. The reason for this belief is that despite all the rumors, it was often stated that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield wouldn’t be making it into Spider-Man: No Way Home, and yet they were there for a substantial amount of time. There are likely a lot of fans hoping that Gambit’s story will be the same way since the Cajun mutant from New Orleans is one of those that a lot of people have an interest in seeing. It’s easy to wonder if his powers would be augmented to make him appear even stronger, or if he might be kept where he is since in the comics he’s impressive, but he’s not on the same level as many more powerful mutants.
Still, his ability to charge inanimate objects with the energy that’s constantly being generated by his body gives rise to the type of effects that would entertain a lot of audience members, especially since it’s stated in his bio that he can charge larger objects as well, even though it takes longer. There’s also the notion that he can use his power in a few other ways that might be fun to see, and his fighting skills would be intriguing since he’s more than just a thief who can fling playing cards that go off like grenades. Bringing this character to the big screen, or even just to a limited series, would no doubt increase the interest that people have in him quite a bit since finding the right actor (I’m still not convinced it’s Channing) would go a long way toward his success. But until Marvel or Disney decides to admit that it sounds as though people are going to be disappointed.
With all the great characters that are at their disposal, it’s tough to condemn using some of them and not others, but there are times when one has to wonder why the MCU has decided to spotlight various characters at the expense of bringing others back for people to enjoy. People want to see the X-Men again and they want to see various members of the team take on their own adventures, especially if the MCU can produce something that might be better than what Sony did. But it would appear that we’re going to have to keep waiting until someone sees the sense of bringing Gambit, and others, into the spotlight.