Is Teri Hatcher Really Difficult to Work With?

Teri Hatcher is famous for some of the biggest roles on television. She is, after all, the legendary Lois Lane. She was a desperate housewife. In 2022, she’s taking her undeniable talent to the stage to portray the exciting Morticia Addams in The Addams Family in California. She’ll play the role for a little over a week, live, in person, and with a different audience each night. We haven’t heard much from Teri Hatcher in a while, and that leaves us wondering if, perhaps, the rumors are true. Is she really difficult to work with? Do we remember the rumors that the entire cast of Desperate Housewives disliked working with her? Is this true? Let’s delve into the rumors and find out if Teri Hatcher is difficult.
The Rumors of a Feud During Desperate Housewives
There were always whispers that the cast did not get along and that it was Teri Hatcher they did not get along with. In fact, an US Magazine article even claims that when the show wrapped, stars Eva Longoria, Marcia Cross, Nicollette Sheridan, and Felicity Huffman bought gifts for the entire cast and crew and did not include Hatcher in the gift giving or receiving. In the same article, Nicollette Sheridan is quoted as calling Teri Hatcher ‘the meanest woman in the world,’ though the article does not elaborate on that one. Is this true? It seems that it might be true the cast did not like her, and there is a reason for this.
Is Teri Hatcher an Attention-Loving Mean Girl?
It seems that an ABC employee who worked in the wardrobe room made it very clear that the biggest issue on the show was that Teri Hatcher wanted to be in the wardrobe first, and she would go out of her way to get the best clothes, the best accessories, and the best of everything. She wanted to be front and center in all photos, and she constantly rubbed her co-stars the wrong way in that manner. She was not a fan-favorite among the cast.
Other rumors simply insist Hatcher is not necessarily someone who likes to run with a crowd. She prefers to be on her own. It was Eva Longoria who once said Hatcher is a ‘loner’ and prefers not to be with the other women. She said, “Me and Marcia and Felicity were a lot closer because we are just girlie girls who like to be in each other’s company. Teri didn’t. There was no bad blood, I think that was just the way it was,” is what Longoria said about it. But it wasn’t the only time she said that the rest of the cast is such good friends without Hatcher included.
“Huffman and I live down the street from each other. When [ex-husband] Tony is in town, Marcia and I get together with our husbands – those two are big basketball fans. And Nicollette and I go shopping all the time,” she once said. On another occasion, Longoria told Jimmy Kimmel, “Felicity and Marcia are going to be at my star ceremony. Felicity’s giving a speech.” You’ll note she said nothing about Hatcher.
What Does Teri Hatcher Have to Say?
Surprisingly, she doesn’t say much about any of it. But when she does, she keeps it above water. She’s careful about how she words things. Despite rumors that she wanted attention and wanted to be the biggest star of the show, she went on to say some pretty nice things about her costars. “What I would and have always said is that the show, while it took many happenings to miraculously make it the success it was – the writing, the time of airing, the director, all that stuff – it was really the four of us in the beginning that just had some sort of magical chemistry,” she said of herself, Felicity Huffman, Eva Longoria, and Marcia Cross. Teri Hatcher also went on to say she ‘never ever wished any of them anything but greatness and will continue to do that,’ long after the show was over. The simple truth is that whether or not Teri Hatcher is difficult may be a subjective concept. She might be decisive and know what she wants, and that’s often misconstrued as difficult. However, there are plenty of rumors that say otherwise.