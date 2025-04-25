Opus Ending Explained: Was Ariel A Pawn In Alfred Moretti’s Game?

Opus has been quite a disappointing outing in terms of its box office performance and critical response. Since its theatrical release in March 2025, the Mark Anthony Green feature directorial debut has garnered little critical support, grossing only $2.1 million against its production cost of $10 million. Nevertheless, it can’t be denied that the surrealist satire struck a chord among fans of psychological drama.
Written, directed, and produced by Green, Opus probes into the prevailing tribalistic culture in modern society, pigeonholed around celebrity worship. The lifelong storyteller and former GQ journalist hopes the film stirs up crucial questions about the idolization of celebrities. The psychological thriller stars The Bear actress Ayo Edebiri alongside John Malkovich, Juliette Lewis, Murray Bartlett, and Melissa Chambers.
What’s The Premise Of Opus?
Opus revolves around the pitfalls of celebrity glorification. It follows Ariel Ecton (Edebiri), a budding young writer intending to use celebrities as the launch pad for her writing career. Ariel plans to “write about famous people because they’re inherently fascinating.” And then build upon that to become an established author. She gets a rare opportunity to fulfil her dreams with an invitation to the listening party of Alfred Moretti’s (Malkovich) new album.
Writing a piece on the legendary pop star’s return seems like a golden chance to push her career forward, but Ariel soon finds herself caught up in the bizarre schemes of a sinister cult — the Levelists. Speaking to Essence about the film, Green explained it’s about tribalism. “It’s a film about these people that we idolize and how, for a lot of people, that has become their identity.” The director described the situation as a “global pandemic of tribalism,” adding that “it’s a heady topic that needs to be explored.”
What Happens At The End Of Opus?
The film ends with Ariel accomplishing her career goal, but it came with a disturbing price. After escaping from Alfred Moretti’s nightmarish listening party, she publishes her experience in a best-selling book and becomes a star. But in an unexpected twist two years after the events at Moretti’s home, Ariel learns she’s only a pawn in the pop star’s game. Her experiences at Moretti’s listening party, including her narrow escape, were carefully orchestrated to push her towards a purpose beneficial to Moretti and his cult.
Upon visiting Moretti at the high-risk state hospital, he thanked her for publishing the book. And through their conversation, Ariel realizes Moretti picked her for the listening party solely for that purpose. To showcase his cult and their ideologies to the world, the pop star needed a writer who wouldn’t distort what Level is all about. As he puts it, “…we felt you’re a pure vessel completely uncorrupted by success; uncorrupted by cheap shots for clicks… I needed my chin in good hands.”
In all, Opus’ ending amounts to a huge letdown for Ariel, who had nurtured a genuine interest in becoming a renowned writer. After a daunting incident that entrusts her with a story worth telling, she uncovers that she has introduced the world to a cult of sycophancy. In the same way she wanted to use celebrities and launch her career, she has been used to set the ball rolling for the Level’s evolution.
What Happened To All The Levelists?
Towards the film’s ending, right before Ariel’s escape, the Levelists raised their glasses in a toast “to our time in the sand.” When Ariel returned with the police, they met only Alfred Moretti and the bodies of the five journalists he had murdered. Without any Levelists on the premises, it’s suspected that the pop star led the cult members to mass suicide. This isn’t the case. The conversation between Ariel and Alfred revealed that they didn’t commit suicide.
They've been around, working out of the spotlight to bring about a new evolution where the most creative are in charge. Determined to change the order of leadership, the Levelists, in Alfred's words, are "spread out but still connected to teach the young and sprout new chapters." With Ariel's book enabling the publicity they needed, the cult hopes to garner more attention for its grand and menacing quest to change the world.
