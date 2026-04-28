48 Side-By-Side Comparisons That Put The World Into Perspective (New Pics)

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Next to a kitten, a cat looks enormous—until you place it beside a lion. Your childhood bedroom—the one that once felt like its own little universe—turns out to be barely bigger than a closet. And that dark alleyway that used to give you the creeps looks a lot less intimidating in broad daylight.

In other words, everything in the world is a matter of perspective. We’ve rounded up some of the most interesting side-by-side comparisons we could find to prove exactly that. Scroll down and see for yourself.

#1 Skinny Cat vs. Fat Cat (Snow Edition)

48 Side-By-Side Comparisons That Put The World Into Perspective (New Pics)

Image source: Metalkon

#2 A Live Sand Dollar vs. Not

48 Side-By-Side Comparisons That Put The World Into Perspective (New Pics)

Image source: MisterBuzz

#3 Cat vs. Lion Fang

48 Side-By-Side Comparisons That Put The World Into Perspective (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#4 Before/After Of A Backyard I Cleaned Up

48 Side-By-Side Comparisons That Put The World Into Perspective (New Pics)

Image source: rpgmgta

#5 Sunrise In Amsterdam, Same Spot, Same Time, 24h Apart

48 Side-By-Side Comparisons That Put The World Into Perspective (New Pics)

Image source: Shenannegans

#6 Before And After Watering My Plant Upon My Return To Work After Two Weeks

48 Side-By-Side Comparisons That Put The World Into Perspective (New Pics)

Image source: porcelainpappi

#7 Before And After Baking My Clay Crocodile

48 Side-By-Side Comparisons That Put The World Into Perspective (New Pics)

Image source: pawlascollections

#8 Hair Shrinkage Compared To Hair Straightener

48 Side-By-Side Comparisons That Put The World Into Perspective (New Pics)

Image source: Clear_Constant_3709

#9 The War Crime My Brother Calls A Toothbrush

48 Side-By-Side Comparisons That Put The World Into Perspective (New Pics)

Image source: Eric7584

#10 This Feral Kitten Picked The Right Driveway To Try Her Luck At. Took Mercy On Her Now She’s Living Like A Queen. 6 Weeks vs. 6 Months

48 Side-By-Side Comparisons That Put The World Into Perspective (New Pics)

Image source: luckaeweb

#11 Beautiful Christmas Tree Before And After

48 Side-By-Side Comparisons That Put The World Into Perspective (New Pics)

Image source: M4Strings

#12 Ground Transportation From Different Eras. Walked By This Pairing In Austin, TX Last Night

48 Side-By-Side Comparisons That Put The World Into Perspective (New Pics)

Image source: SubtractPlusOne

#13 Before And After Processing Of The Andromeda Galaxy From My Backyard

48 Side-By-Side Comparisons That Put The World Into Perspective (New Pics)

Image source: tomsmithreddit

#14 My Teeth, Before And After Braces

48 Side-By-Side Comparisons That Put The World Into Perspective (New Pics)

Image source: ItsMehRuby

#15 My Ford Ranger Compared To My Coworker’s Ford F350. My Truck Is The Height Of His Windows

48 Side-By-Side Comparisons That Put The World Into Perspective (New Pics)

Image source: 560guy

#16 Tallest Man Compared To Me (5’2 And Wearing Platforms)

48 Side-By-Side Comparisons That Put The World Into Perspective (New Pics)

Image source: VexingVibes

#17 Size Of A Husky vs. Size Of A Wolf

48 Side-By-Side Comparisons That Put The World Into Perspective (New Pics)

Image source: michaolek

#18 Polar Bear Track With A Human Handprint For Size Comparison

48 Side-By-Side Comparisons That Put The World Into Perspective (New Pics)

Image source:  Fish and Wildlife photo.

#19 My Husband Has Brown Eyes, I Have Blue. These Are Our Four Children’s Eyes

48 Side-By-Side Comparisons That Put The World Into Perspective (New Pics)

Image source: spidermom4

#20 The Pics/Selfies I Take vs. The Pics My Boyfriend Takes

48 Side-By-Side Comparisons That Put The World Into Perspective (New Pics)

Image source: ileechwo

#21 Relevant Mail (Left) vs. Junk Mail (Right)

48 Side-By-Side Comparisons That Put The World Into Perspective (New Pics)

Image source: fokkoooff

#22 How My Boyfriend Opens A Can vs. How I Open Them

48 Side-By-Side Comparisons That Put The World Into Perspective (New Pics)

Image source: Mushroom_CuItist

#23 My Large Fries vs. My GF’s Medium Fries

48 Side-By-Side Comparisons That Put The World Into Perspective (New Pics)

Image source: Fuxley

#24 Trim + Exorcism Special Only 19.99

48 Side-By-Side Comparisons That Put The World Into Perspective (New Pics)

Image source: iRainMak3r

#25 Men’s vs. Women’s Toilet At My New Work Office

48 Side-By-Side Comparisons That Put The World Into Perspective (New Pics)

Image source: MJB9000

#26 Leaving A Rainstorm. Blue Skies Ahead.. Darkness Behind

48 Side-By-Side Comparisons That Put The World Into Perspective (New Pics)

Image source: Hilari_ous

#27 Drawings My 4-Year-Old Made Before And After Being In Time Out For Hitting His Little Sister

48 Side-By-Side Comparisons That Put The World Into Perspective (New Pics)

Image source: esc_thijs

#28 My Bus Stop Before And After Daylight Savings

48 Side-By-Side Comparisons That Put The World Into Perspective (New Pics)

Image source: Act_True

#29 New Broom Core (Left Side) Compared To Old Core (Right Side) After A Season Of Snow At An Airport

48 Side-By-Side Comparisons That Put The World Into Perspective (New Pics)

Image source: Big_Worm69

#30 My Lime Lite Night Light I’ve Had Plugged In Since The 90s Compared To A Brand New One I Plugged In Today

48 Side-By-Side Comparisons That Put The World Into Perspective (New Pics)

Image source: rmm45177

#31 Difference Between A Normal Airline Seat vs. Extra Legroom Seat!

48 Side-By-Side Comparisons That Put The World Into Perspective (New Pics)

Image source: Oh_hi_Steve

#32 The Difference In Length For Baby Boy Short vs. Baby Girl Short Both Size 1

48 Side-By-Side Comparisons That Put The World Into Perspective (New Pics)

Image source: Random_robbo

#33 Draining Asphalt vs. Normal Asphalt During A Storm

48 Side-By-Side Comparisons That Put The World Into Perspective (New Pics)

Image source: giuliomagnifico

#34 Frozen Breastmilk Before And After Consuming Large Amounts Of B12

48 Side-By-Side Comparisons That Put The World Into Perspective (New Pics)

Image source: strawberry_vegan

#35 Egg Yolks Before And After Adding Red Pepper To Their Food

48 Side-By-Side Comparisons That Put The World Into Perspective (New Pics)

Image source: IllegalGeriatricVore

#36 My Ears Before, And After Getting Them Reconstructed (Almost 3 Years Healed)

48 Side-By-Side Comparisons That Put The World Into Perspective (New Pics)

Image source: kaseeeey

#37 Roots vs. Ends Of My Uncolored Hair

48 Side-By-Side Comparisons That Put The World Into Perspective (New Pics)

Image source: Breyber12

#38 How Empty The Wife Valentine’s Day Cards Section Is Compared To Husband

48 Side-By-Side Comparisons That Put The World Into Perspective (New Pics)

Image source: SchreckMusic

#39 This Furniture Store Uses Cars To Compare Brands

48 Side-By-Side Comparisons That Put The World Into Perspective (New Pics)

Image source: fivetriplezero

#40 The Activity Walker My Wife Used As A Baby (CA.1996), Compared To The One Our Son Uses Today

48 Side-By-Side Comparisons That Put The World Into Perspective (New Pics)

Image source: Maskedcrusader94

#41 Me Immediately Before And After Getting Caught Drawing On The Walls With A Marker

48 Side-By-Side Comparisons That Put The World Into Perspective (New Pics)

Image source: Dakotaleek

#42 The Hood Of This Car Appears Damaged When Viewed Through Polarizing Sunglasses

48 Side-By-Side Comparisons That Put The World Into Perspective (New Pics)

Image source: kevzilla88

#43 Gloves Before And After Handling Ballots For Half A Day

48 Side-By-Side Comparisons That Put The World Into Perspective (New Pics)

Image source: Kikilicious-Kitty

#44 Before And After Of Ovarian Cyst Removal

48 Side-By-Side Comparisons That Put The World Into Perspective (New Pics)

Image source: lyndseymariee

#45 My New Prosthetic Foot Shell Versus The One I Walked On For Two Years

48 Side-By-Side Comparisons That Put The World Into Perspective (New Pics)

Image source: stalnoypirat

#46 My Daughter’s Favorite Stuffed Animal “Scratch” vs. The New Backup Replacement

48 Side-By-Side Comparisons That Put The World Into Perspective (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#47 Blanket With 25 Years Of Love That’s Being Put Away For Safe Keeping vs. An Unused Version My Spouse Surprised Me With

48 Side-By-Side Comparisons That Put The World Into Perspective (New Pics)

Image source: mossy_vee

#48 Same Ball, 3 Years Of Play Difference

48 Side-By-Side Comparisons That Put The World Into Perspective (New Pics)

Image source: kelsiuhm

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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