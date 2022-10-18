Is Lea Michele Really The Mean Girl Rumors Insinuate She is?

Lea Michele made a name for herself when she starred in the hit show Glee. However, she’s been in the industry for many years, even before her role in the musical television show. She began her acting career as a child starring on Broadway. Born and raised in The Bronx, show business has always been her passion.
Her Broadway career began in 1995 when she was only eight. She landed a role in Les Miserables. It wasn’t a lead role, but she was eight and already both a replacement and an understudy in a Broadway production. It’s a big deal. She continued to work diligently and carefully throughout her career, and it paid off. She’s currently back on Broadway starring in Funny Girl, but it is the rumors that she is a mean girl that we want to address following comments by a former Glee costar that he will not be going to see his old costar on stage.
Who Said What About Lea Michele?
It’s Chris Colfer. He starred on Glee with Lea Michele, and it seems there is no friendship between the two. There have been rumors for years that Lea Michele is mean and toxic, and she caused a lot of problems on the set. Colfer was recently asked if he plans on seeing his old costar on Broadway, and he tried to gracefully make a joke about being too busy to go, but the interviewer kept pressing until he finally came out with the truth. “No. I can be triggered at home,” he said of his firm stance on not going to see Michele in her new play. It seems the people have spoken, and rumors that she was not the nicest girl in the world may be a little more true than she wants to admit.
The Rumors Lea Michele is Not Nice
The rumors that Lea Michele is a mean girl circulated for some time while Glee was filming and long after it was over. However, no one really came out to make any definite statements until Samantha Marie Ware decided to discuss her experience. “I knew from day one when I attempted to introduce myself. There was nothing gradual about it,” said Ware of Lea Michele’s nasty behavior on the set of Glee. “As soon as she decided that she didn’t like me, it was very evident. It was after I did my first performance, that’s when it started – the silent treatment, the stare-downs, the looks, the comments under her breath, the weird passive aggressiveness. It was all built up,” she continued. The actress continued to say that when she spoke up about the behavior, it was not handled. Why not? Because, according to Ware, the entire cast and crew essentially said that this is just Lea Michele and her everyday behavior, and it’s just who she is as a person, and no one was shocked she was being nasty.
The Tweet That Changed the Game for Lea Michele
It was in 2020 when Michele tweeted about George Floyd when Ware decided to hit back. “Remember when you made my first television gig a living hell?!?! Cause I’ll never forget. I believe you told everyone that if you had the opportunity you would ‘s**t in my wig!’ amongst other traumatic microaggressions that made me question a career in Hollywood,” was the Tweet sent out by Ware. That single tweet caused a storm of other actors and other people in Hollywood to speak out. People she worked with on Glee, people she worked with on another show later, and even people she worked with on Broadway when she was as young as 12.
Lea Michele did apologize for this type of behavior, but she did not own it. She blamed it not on her apparently bad attitude but on her own perfectionism and intense working style, but it seems that her former costars don’t really feel that’s the problem. Glee star Heather Morris said, “It’s also on us because to allow it to go on for so long without speaking out is something else we’re learning along with the rest of society,” she said of her own involvement. Essentially, Morris and others were not guilty of the same inappropriate behavior, but they also did nothing to stop the behavior from happening when they witnessed and/or experienced it.
As for how Lea Michele is behaving on the set of her new play, it seems she’s going out of her way to be extra nice. We like to hear it because we believe people can change if they’re willing to be honest with themselves and go for it. Everyone deserves a second chance, and proving they’ve learned from their mistakes is a great way to get started.