Why a Naboo Starfighter Doesn’t Work for The Mandalorian

Plenty of folks are claiming that the current episode of The Book of Boba Fett took the show to a new height that it hadn’t yet attained on its own. Yes and no is the best answer to this, since yes, it was great to see Din Djarin again, and no, The Book of Boba Fett is an underrated story that appears to be less than what people want since they’ve become so used to the flash and pomp that other shows and movies have provided within the Star Wars franchise. But the episode, The Return of the Mandalorian, was all kinds of awesome. One of the stranger shifts however was the reveal that came within the episode when Din was shown the husk of what has at this point become his new ship. Going from the Razor Crest to an N-1 starfighter from The Phantom Menace, which was a nice nod to the prequels, is kind of a huge switch. And there are reasons why the ship isn’t all that great for Din, even if a lot of people are, rightfully, describing how it’s just right. Here are a few reasons why the Naboo starfighter doesn’t work that well.
5. It’s going to need a lot of mods for bounty hunting.
Remembering the way the Razor Crest was set up, one would reasonably assume that this starfighter would need a hefty number of modifications that could enable it to not only carry live bounties but possibly carry additional weaponry that might help Din with one hunt or another. There might be a way to hide weaponry all over the interior of the craft, but as it is now the starfighter isn’t exactly equipped to hold more than Din and, at best, a smaller individual in the space where the astromech droid would have gone when the model was still brand new. It’d be interesting to think that this might be the ship that Anakin used in TPM.
4. The size isn’t what’s needed.
For a battle, this craft would be perfect since it has speed and the possibility of being fitted with added weaponry. But in terms of a sustained firefight, this isn’t the kind of craft that’s going to work that well, and once again, it’s not nearly big enough for more than a single passenger and possibly a smaller individual or added gear. It’s hard to argue against its ability to maneuver and get out of tight spaces, but when it comes to overall utility and the ability to cart around bounties the way that the Razor Crest did, the starfighter is woefully outclassed. Oh yes, the Razor Crest is going to be mentioned more than once.
3. It’s fast, but it’s outgunned.
Unless the weapon system is fully functional as it was decades before and unless those cannons mounted on the craft can deliver a serious hit, this starfighter isn’t going to be able to do much except fire off a few warning shots and then allow Din to fly as fast as he can away from the battle. Firepower does matter in a battle and this craft feels way outclassed by quite a few spacecraft. Perhaps if Din decides to modify the craft and find a way to optimize every square inch of the fighter it might be possible to see him last more than a few seconds in a firefight, but unless the fighter has shields and hidden weaponry, Din will need to rely on its speed more often than not.
2. Finding replacement parts could be an issue.
The argument against this is that the entire fighter is a patchwork of different parts and that any part can be made to fit. But there are bound to be specific parts that need to go with each other to make the fighter work with the greatest efficiency. This argument does fall apart since eventually every part can be fitted to the fighter to make something different, but there are likely to be parts that might need to be matched up to one another to work.
1. Din REALLY wanted something like the Razor Crest
The arguments against the N-1 fall kind of flat, but the first and most important one of them all was that Din had his heart set on getting the Razor Crest back since it held a lot of personal value to him. It’s fair to say that he felt the smaller, sleeker craft build on him after handling it through one of the more iconic locations in the franchise and when outrunning two X-wings, but it’s also easy to think that he still wanted a Razor Crest. But when all is done and said it’s fair to think that we might see Din become attached to his new vehicle, or we might see him find something else down the line. The benefits could outweigh the downside, we’ll have to wait and see.