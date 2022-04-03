Is Jim Carrey Really Going to Retire?

Jim Carrey has had one impressive run in the movies and on TV over the years since his time on the show In Living Color made it clear that he was a talent that people were ready to see more of, and that he was capable of the kind of comedy that shocked and amazed a lot of fans. After portraying characters like Fire Marshall Bill, Ace Venture, and many others, Carrey appears ready to pack it in and call it a day. Or rather, he’s considering it at this time it would appear. A lot of people might be a little surprised by such an announcement, but the truth is that Carrey has done so much throughout his career that it’s fair to say that he might be ready to kick back and enjoy the fruits of his labors. There could be another reason for this, but as of late, his mental state appears to have been better than it has been in recent years. If it is a contributor to his desire to step down, then it could be a good thing that he’s thinking of retiring.
But all in all, it’s not a tough decision to get behind if he is serious. Carrey has come a long way in his time in front of the camera, from his standup routines to TV to the movies, he’s made millions of people laugh in a few different ways, and he’s made it clear that he can take on other aspects of acting. He tried his hand at horror a couple of times, though Once Bitten was more of a comedy than a true horror. But The Number 23, which didn’t get a lot of love, unfortunately, was still thought-provoking in its own way. What really made him stand out from the crowd was his portrayal of Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, since he delivered the type of material that people hadn’t seen before with the type of acting that he’d refined on In Living Color.
When Ace Ventura came out it felt as though Carrey had hit a goldmine, because he had actually, as this movie made him one of the most famous comedians in Hollywood. But when the sequel came out the effect kind of dipped a bit since he was doing the same things and expecting the same result. The change in setting helped a bit, but when he had essentially the same act in The Mask, albeit with a lot more special effects, it was evident that his comedy had hit a plateau. Thankfully this wasn’t the end of him since he did take off in a different direction as drama became his thing for a while, as with Liar, Liar he did show a softer side to his character even if he did go for the big laughs like always. But with The Majestic, The Truman Show, and pretty much everything that came from that moment on, with a few exceptions, Jim made it clear that he wanted a little more than a bunch of cheap laughs. Had he not followed this path he might very well have been written off as a one-trick pony, in a way, since The Cable Guy wasn’t exactly his best work, even if it wasn’t entirely horrible.
But with the dramatic turn, it became evident that he was capable of doing a lot more, even if Batman Forever saw him return to his comedic roots for a short time. When he continued onward and kept changing up his act a bit things felt like they dropped off, but in truth, they simply changed, and a lot of people might have felt lost when they were expecting another round of laughs from his performances. Honestly, Carrey set the bar pretty high for his own comedic routines when he first started, and trying to top that style was no doubt a little difficult even though he’d gone so far so quickly that it didn’t feel like he needed to do as much. But thinking that he could retire makes one think that he’s finally hit the point when he either doesn’t want to reinvent himself, or he’s simply tired and wants to walk off into the sunset.
That might sound a little melodramatic, but the fact is that Carrey has done quite a bit in his career, and thinking of what he could keep doing to maintain the kind of reputation that people still remember is kind of tough. There’s no doubt that he could do it, but the idea appears to be that he’s not interested and is ready to move on to another stage in his life when he gets to enjoy everything he’s done, and possibly take the chance to just rest and find something else to do with his days. If he is serious then one can’t help but wish him well. If he changes his mind, well, he wouldn’t be the first to do so.