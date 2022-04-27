Is E.T. Really a Jedi?

Many characters have been spoken of in terms of the Force and whether they were actually Jedi, Sith, or belonged to the Star Wars franchise in any way. It’s tough to say that E.T. didn’t belong since the power he exhibits and the things he does make it feel far more likely that such a thing would be true. Plus, there is the idea that a few creatures like E.T. were seen during one of the Galactic Senate meetings in one of the prequels. That Easter egg was noticed by quite a few people since it was considered to be incredibly interesting to think about what would happen if they did in fact belong to the Star Wars universe. It would make sense to be fair since between the healing ability, the feats that were accomplished that defied the laws of nature and the strange but amusing bond that E.T. formed with Elliott, which led to a classroom disaster, it’s easy to think that E.T. has use of the Force, but was unaccustomed to the planet he’d found himself on.
That would argue that the Star Wars universe might not be too far away from our own universe, or that E.T. and his people might have a way of jumping from one universe to another. It could work, in a way, since it would explain why Yoda’s species has never been identified, and one argument even goes to why E.T. would appear to recognize Yoda when seeing the Halloween costume worn by a child in the movie. There are more than a few ways that this could happen, especially since in the art of storytelling, there aren’t as many boundaries as people think, and there are always ways to work around continuity. So it’s very easy to think that E.T. might be a Jedi or at the very least a Force-user.
How powerful he is remains a question since his skills definitely lean more toward the light side of the Force since it was never really seen that E.T. had a mean bone in his body, as he and his people were explorers and possibly researchers gathering what they needed for various experiments. Had the chance to defend themselves arisen it feels as though E.T. wouldn’t have hidden or even bothered taking his time to get home, he might have simply carved out his own niche in the world and maybe even used the Force to persuade anyone who had seen him that they’d been mistaken. The level of mastery that E.T. had with his abilities makes it clear that had he wanted to he could have caused quite a bit of damage, but a peace-loving and pacifistic race would shy away from such things and tend to hide more often when in trouble, as he did. The lack of a lightsaber might trip up a lot of people, as would the absence of Jedi robes, but the truth is that not all Jedi adorn themselves the same. It has been seen in various stories that some Jedi do not carry lightsabers, and when on a mission or in environments where they might stand out, they do not wear their robes.
But again, even E.T. and his people are Jedi, there’s no reason to think that they’re warriors, since their peaceful manner is such that they might be a different part of the order that acts as a scouting mission to discover and explore new worlds. There are plenty of ways to debate this idea, but it’s fair to think that as Force-users, E.T.’s people would be able to find ways to avoid danger and perhaps defend themselves if it became absolutely necessary. As helpless as E.T. appeared at one point, it’s fair to assume that the power he wielded could have just as easily been something that might be used for something other than healing and other passive matters. Many Force-users don’t end up changing allegiances that quickly without some brutal, traumatizing moment in their lives that would break or even destroy their faith in the light side of the Force, and despite his fear and the way he was treated, E.T. remained stoic character in the face of every challenge he had to meet.
Arguing over the idea that E.T. was a Jedi isn’t really necessary since it’s a bit of fun considering that he had very similar powers and in some ways a very similar outlook. But when pop culture ideas come together in this manner it’s tough not to notice or comment since there could be an intentional connection there, or it could be a shadow that people are chasing without any thought of a decisive answer. In either case, it’s interesting and fun to think about since it brings up a lot of questions that a lot of people love to answer in their own words.