10 Things You Didn’t Know about Iris Apatow

Perhaps the name Iris Apatow means nothing to you, and that is all right. However, we are willing to bet her last name has you thinking it sounds a little familiar, and you are not wrong. She is the daughter of famed couple Judd Apatow and actress Leslie Mann, and she is not a little girl anymore. She is now a legal adult, despite the fact that we all remember seeing tabloid photos of Mann all adorable and pregnant on the supermarket shelves basically yesterday – we refuse to believe we’ve all aged almost 20 years overnight. Right now, Iris Apatow is making some serious headlines, and the world is curious.
1. She is 19
How this little girl is already 19 is beyond us, but she will actually celebrate her 20th birthday in 2022. She was born on October 12, 2002, and now she is 19 and living her best adult life for the first time. She’s all grown up, and we imagine her parents feel it went just as quickly as the rest of us.
2. She’s in a Relationship
Ah, here it is; the real reason the world is curious about this young woman right now. It seems that the lovely young Apatow has a serious boyfriend, and they have made things Instagram official. If you don’t know what that means, let’s just say you’re basically living life if it is not Instagram official. Her new boyfriend isn’t just any kid, either – it’s Ryder Robinson. If that name doesn’t ring any bells for you, perhaps his mother’s name does: Kate Hudson?
3. She’s Following Her Parents Footsteps
She is doing what her mom and dad do, which is all the things in Hollywood. Her dad makes some of the best movies around, her mom stars in them, and their family is just talented. Her sister, Maude, is a few years older, and she stars in the hit show “Euphoria,” which is a huge hit right now. Iris has already been in a few of her father’s movies, and she continues to follow in both parent’s footsteps.
4. Her Mother Approves
When her boyfriend made their Instagram official announcement by posting a photo of him and Iris together the day after Valentine’s day, her own mother liked the photo. Not only did she like it, but she also gave it a little comment with some hearts. It seems she likes her daughter’s young boyfriend.
5. Her Boyfriend’s Mother Approves
Kate Hudson also approves. She, too, left some little hearts and a comment of nothing but love for her son and his new girlfriend, and that is just the sweetest thing. Of course, she’s a woman who believes in love, and she loves her kids, and seeing them happy is all she’s ever asking for.
6. She is Very Private
Despite the fact that she is currently in the news for her new romance – and we don’t even know if it is new or if they simply chose to keep it to themselves – she is not a girl who likes to share too much. She’s young, but she seems to know that privacy is a nice thing to have when you have two of the most famous parents in the land.
7. She Has an Impressive Following
With more than 600k followers on just her Instagram account, it’s safe to say she has quite a following. She shares things like her fashion choices, her life choices, and even her prom looks from back when she was in high school, and it’s all very teenage innocence.
8. She is an Animal Lover
Iris Apatow loves animals. She’s frequently posting photos of things like cats on her Instagram page, and we get the feeling she’s into animals. She seems to have a cute one of her own, but that doesn’t mean we know anything about her feline friend.
9. She Looks Like Her Mom
In so many ways, she is not very similar to her mother in her looks. In other ways, she could be her mom’s mini-me. That is not a bad thing. Her mother is gorgeous, and those are not bad genes to pick up if you’re going to grow up and hope to remain youthful and lovely.
10. She and Her Dad are Cute
She has a great relationship with her parents, and we know it because they give each other a hard time. On July 18, 2021, she posted a photo of herself with a towel around her head, mascara running down her cheeks, and a big smile. She captioned it ‘sweet cheeks’ but her father commented, “Was it something I said,” and every dad joke begins just like this one.